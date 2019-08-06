Welcome to our guide to the best standing desks in 2019. There are lots of reasons to choose a standing desk for creative work: they encourage you to be less sedentary, decrease your risk of illness and help reduce back pain, and it's even been suggested that they can help reduce anxiety.

To make sure you're comfortable, it's best to look for a standing desk with adjustable height so you can make sure the working position is exactly right for you. Some of the best standing desks even let you program different heights, and let you switch between sitting and standing height at the touch of a button. There are also solutions that can turn an ordinary desk into a standard one, which are more affordable and a great choice if you want to keep your existing furniture. However, if you want to give your studio a complete overhaul, don't miss our guides to the best office chairs and best desks (for those of you who are happy sitting, that is).

With all that in mind, here's our pick of the best standing desks available for designers and artists.

(Image credit: Flytta)

01. Flytta 2

The best standing desk overall is a moveable masterpiece

Strong steel frame

Fast dual motors

Anti-collision technology

Desk top costs extra

Flytta is a Nordic word meaning 'move', and the smart Flytta 2 standing desk can do exactly that. It features dual motors that adjust its height smoothly, with collision-detection technology to avoid accidents when lowering it. It has a lift capacity of 120kg, making it suitable for even heavy desktop computers, and can store your preferred stitting and standing heights for future use. The Flytta 2 is available as a frame only (if you have an existing top that you want to use) or a complete desk, so be sure you pick the right option when ordering.

(Image credit: Ikea)

02. Ikea SKARSTA

The best budget standing desk lets you crank up the height

Very affordable

Clean design

Crank may be noisy

Many of the best standing desks are adjusted by electric motors, but the Ikea SKARSTA uses a manual crank handle instead. Not only does this make it a more affordable option (those electrical components don't come cheap), it also means that this desk is lighter than many others without compromising on strength. You can adjust the height between 70cm and 120cm, letting you work comfortably either sitting or standing. The crank can be fitted on either side, depending on whether you're right or left-handed, and can be tucked neatly out of the way when not in use.

(Image credit: Humanscale)

03. Humanscale Float

The best premium standing desk is a real looker

No cranks or motors

Stylish design

Expensive

The Humanscale Float will make switching to a standing desk effortless. Rather than a crank or motors, it uses a counterbalance mechanism (much like a sash window) that lets you change its height in seconds. You can adjust it single-handed, even fully laden with computer equipment, reference books and other work; just turn the weight adjustment handle a few times to compensate, then press the handle under the desktop and lift or lower it. The Humanscale Float is tough too, and environmentally sound with a frame made from recycled steel and a tabletop made without toxic chemicals.

(Image credit: Ikea)

04. Ikea IDASEN

The best remote-controlled standing desk can be adjusted with an app

Controllable via mobile app

Built-in cable management

Veneer top might look cheap

Install the Desk Control app on your smartphone or tablet, and you can adjust the height of the Ikea IDASEN standing desk without even touching it. Just tap with your thumb to choose exactly the right level for sitting or standing, and let the motors do the rest. The veneer desktop might not be to everyone's liking, but it's durable and wipes clean easily (handy if you use soft media like charcoal or pastels) with contours to support your wrists. A net underneath helps keep wires and cables out of the way, leaving you more room to work.

(Image credit: Yo-Yo Desk)

05. Yo-Yo Desk 90

The best portable standing desk can transform any workspace

Folds down flat

Suitable for dual monitors

Not enough room for a tablet

If you use a shared workspace then the Yo-Yo Desk 90 might be the tool for you. It folds down flat for easy carrying, and allows you to transform any regular desk into a standing one. It's not flimsy, either; this portable standing desk solution a strong gas spring that allows it to open and close smoothly, and lock securely in place. The keyboard tray is detachable too, letting it pack down even smaller for stashing in a bag. This model is recommended if you're between five and six feet tall, but Yo-Yo also makes desks for shorter and taller people.

(Image credit: Varidesk)

06. Varidesk Pro Plus 36

The best tabletop standing desk supports dual monitors in style

Eleven height settings

Strong enough for dual monitors

Unattractive design

Like the Yo-Yo Desk 90 above, the Varidesk Pro Plus 36 collapses flat for transport and storage, and can be raised and lowered easily thanks to its spring-loaded design (with 11 different height settings). The Varidesk has a more plush, premium feel than the Yo-Yo, with a less industrial look and smoother edges. It's seriously strong too, with an upper level that's easily capable of supporting a dual-monitor setup, or a monitor and laptop. The lower deck provides enough space for a full-sized keyboard, mouse, plus a graphics tablet for illustrators.

(Image credit: Eiger)

07. Eiger Pro

The best wooden standing desk is a little outside the norm

Made from sustainable wood

Striking design

Not for desktop computers

If you're looking for the best standing desk to make a statement in your studio, take a look at the Eiger Pro. Simply slot this standing desk adaptor together (choosing your own height for the monitor and keyboard sections) and you're ready to get to work. Its unusual design means it's not suitable for desktop PCs, but if you use a laptop it's surprisingly practical thanks to thoughtfully designed cable management, a smartphone dock, and even a pen well. It's made from sustainably sourced birch coated with a clear lacquer that'll keep it looking great for years to come.

(Image credit: Ergotron)

08. Ergotron WorkFit-TX

The best ergonomic standing desk is a smooth operator

Helps maintain good posture

Folds down extremely flat

Quite pricey

The Ergotron WorkFit-TX is designed to help you maintain good posture while you're working long hours on a project. This standing desk adaptor's adjustable drop-down tray helps you maintain the correct distance beween your hands and monitor, and can also be used while you're sitting (the whole unit flattens down to just a few inches). The WorkFit-TX provides a huge workspace for monitors, laptops, graphics tablets and other devices, and it can support up to 40lb of equipment without so much as a wobble. It's not cheap, but it's an impressive feat of engineering that will transform your workspace.