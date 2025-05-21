I've been reviewing the best ergonomic chairs for around 6 years now, and to date, the Sihoo M18 stands out as the absolute best budget office chair out there. And right now it's down to $159 over at Amazon, for the upcoming Memorial Day sale furniture event (officially on Monday).

Back last year, the Sihoo M18 was at an all-time low price of $127 for Black Friday. And that's great context for today's deal price of $159. It's not the best. It's actually only $10 off! But such is my love for this chair – I'd happily choose it over some $500 ergo chairs out there – that I will 100% recommend this chair at this price. It's an absolute bargain at its full retail price, so anything off that is worth shouting about, in my opinion.

But why am I such a fan of this chair? As I cover in my Sihoo M18 review, it's very comfortable, it's got a chic design (much unlike most of the Sihoo chairs out there), and it's exceptional value. It's got plenty of adjustments, hence its place in my list of the best office chairs for back pain. And I think it's going to be a very special chair to budget it from its top spot on my list of the best budget chairs.

Best budget chair Save $10: Back in last year's Black Friday event, there was $31 off this chair. And even though this Memorial Day there's only a $10 off the price, I still think it's one of the best furniture deals that I've seen so far this week. It's an excellent chair!

If you're not in the US, here are the best prices on the M18 wherever you are...