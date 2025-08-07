I swapped out my gaming chair for a fancy new recliner this week – and I might never go back

Deals
By published

Even my dog loves it, too.

FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

I've completely revamped my gaming setup this week, and honestly, I'm chuffed with it. Thanks to FlexiSpot, I've swapped out my AutoFull gaming chair for a much cosier and comfier alternative, and even brought my PlayStation 5 console downstairs to fully immerse and game on our larger living room TV.

FlexiSpot sent me its Pro Swivel and Rocker Recliner chair in Light grey earlier this week, and as far as first impressions go, I absolutely love it! If you want one for yourself, this model is currently £100 off right now from FlexiSpot's website, with free shipping too - bringing the price to only £369.99 for a limited time.

FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner
Save 21%
FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner: was £469.99 now £369.99 at flexispot.co.uk

This chair is suuuuper comfortable for gaming. You can recline to the point that you're practically horizontal, it has a secret storage compartment, USB-C charging for your phone, and it just looks pretty classy in any space.

View Deal
FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner
US DEAL
Save $170
FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner: was $689.99 now $519.99 at FlexiSpot Inc.

Want this chair in the US? FlexiSpot has a mega sale live right now and an additional back-to-school sale where you can get the manual version of this recliner chair in a unique orange colour for only $399.99.

View Deal
Image 1 of 7
FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner
(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 10
FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1