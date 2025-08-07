I've completely revamped my gaming setup this week, and honestly, I'm chuffed with it. Thanks to FlexiSpot, I've swapped out my AutoFull gaming chair for a much cosier and comfier alternative, and even brought my PlayStation 5 console downstairs to fully immerse and game on our larger living room TV.

FlexiSpot sent me its Pro Swivel and Rocker Recliner chair in Light grey earlier this week, and as far as first impressions go, I absolutely love it! If you want one for yourself, this model is currently £100 off right now from FlexiSpot's website, with free shipping too - bringing the price to only £369.99 for a limited time.

Deal

Get this chair for £100 off right now

Save 21% FlexiSpot Swivel and Rocker Recliner: was £469.99 now £369.99 at flexispot.co.uk This chair is suuuuper comfortable for gaming. You can recline to the point that you're practically horizontal, it has a secret storage compartment, USB-C charging for your phone, and it just looks pretty classy in any space.

My experience

The size of this reclining chair is ginormous (hence me not putting it in our dinky gaming room), and it takes up a lot of space once assembled, but it's so damn comfortable. Sure, it's miles away from being one of the best chairs for back pain, but it can certainly replace a gaming chair for cosy comfort, which is exactly what I've been testing it for. Even my dog loves it, and it's big enough for the both of us.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I could easily curl up into a ball and sleep in this chair, which is dangerous for productivity. As far as gaming goes, it's almost too comfortable. You can lie right back with your feet up once the chair is reclined using the control buttons on the right-hand side, and on the left, there's even hidden storage for things like controllers, headsets, or game cases to be stored.

I'm so impressed by this chair, that I'm tempted to get this sleek-looking black Recliner XR5 from FlexiSpot next.

I won't lie, setting up this chair wasn't the easiest, and although the instructions did state that it was a two-man job, I decided to tackle it alone while my fiancé was at work. Things started off perfectly fine, and the chair arrived mostly pre-assembled in two large boxes. All I needed to do was attach the footstall using the supplied Allen key and 4 screws, and then slot the backrest into the base, easy right? I thought so too.

To cut a long story short, I almost lost a finger assembling this chair. Let me preface by stating that I am an extremely clumsy person in general, so I'm not blaming FlexiSpot whatsoever for this unfortunate incident, but with that said, what I incurred was in fact a pretty deep cut from such simple installation instructions.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

It happened pretty fast, but from what I remember before dashing to the kitchen sink, I was trying to move the chair across the floor, upside down, by grabbing the circular metal base underneath the chair, and that's when I felt something sharp slice across my pinkie finger, cutting my nail too. This seriously hurt, but after bandaging up my finger, I'm healing nicely.

Don't let my experience put you off too much from getting yourself a FlexiSpot, as the recliner and I have since buried the hatchet, and I have nothing but positive things to report after assembling it. I only share this experience with you for the sake of honest journalism, and I couldn't confidently recommend the chair without letting you know that it has sharp components. My honest review: 8/10.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on FlexiSpot products in your region using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.