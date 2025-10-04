Logitech has released the new MX Master 4 mouse, the latest in its popular series, and it's a massive leap in design. I'm a fan of the range of ergonomic mice that Logitech produce, and the MX Master has by far and away been the best of the bunch. So why the massive design change?

We love our office accessories here are Creative Bloq (check out our recently updated list of the best external hard drives), and I've used the Master MX mice for around 5 years now, but I must admit I've had a couple of gripes in that time.

This is the latest in the long running MX Master range of mice from Logitech. I've loved using these over the years, and the 4th edition is a pretty big stylistic change for the brand. The button lines are cleaner and the click sounds are non existence, and we get a haptic feedback thumb button, and an easier scroll, plus new sturdier material.

Issues with the MX Master 3

First of all, the material that's used in my 3rd edition has visibly worn over time, leaving a bit of a shabby look – not what you want from a $120 mouse! The problem area for me was the two buttons – there are two areas that are worn down there – but I've heard people report that the main palm area also ages badly. The other issue for me was the cut out shape of the buttons. They always struck me as looking a little clunky when viewed from above (see photo above).

Well, both these issues have been fixed with the 4. The buttons are far larger, more pleasingly angled shapes, without that ugly cut out that went around the front scroll wheel. And though I've only had the 4 a little while, the frosted material that is now being used for the buttons will almost certainly ware better than the previous stuff.

Not just good looks

The other thing you notice when using the 3 then the 4, is that there's a new texture and material being used for the main palm part of the mouse, and for the thumb area. This textured palm area is less tacky than the 3, so I think you'll love this if your palms get a bit sweaty, but maybe miss it if you found that it provided good grip (as I do).

And the thumb area is in fact now a haptic feedback button, that vibrates when the mouse connects with Bluetooth and when the battery is running low, plus a range of other navigation and selection movements. I'm excited about this, as I never really made the most of the previous thumb button, and forgot it was there. You really can't ignore it now!

One new worry that I have is that when I use the 3 and 4 for comparisons, I have noticed there's a little delay from movement of mouse to movement of cursor on screen with the 4 (latency) and it's a millisecond quicker with the 3. This, hopefully, can be sorted once I've had a look at the settings, but for now, I just wanted to mention that I'd noticed it. Otherwise, this is another fantastic addition to a fantastic