Squeak! The best ergonomic mouse just dropped under $80
Prime in October deals are heating up, with Logitech MX Master 3s at $79.
I recently shared my thoughts on the new Logitech MX Master 4 mouse (which I recently got), and though I really liked the new design, I can totally see why people would stick with the 3s – I'm going to keep mine (I'm using it right now, in fact).
So I thought it worth highlighting a deal on the 3s, as it comes down from $99 to $79, over at Best Buy. Just to be clear, this is still a fantastic mouse, and though you don't get the new haptic feedback button of the 4, the 3s definitely has more grip than the 4, which I'm finding that I miss when using the 4. Perhaps most importantly, I'm still seeing a little bit more latency with the 4 than the 3s – the 3s is just that little bit more responsive.
Ultimately, I don't think you can go wrong with either, but you should definitely consider the 3s when it dips below $80.
If you're interested in more ergonomic products, I've recently updated my list of the best office chairs for back pain, and our top pick of the best external hard drives.
Logitech MX Master 3s: $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy
Save $20: I've used and loved this mouse for a couple years now – ever since it came out in 2022. It's a fantastic, comfortable productivity mouse, and it has plenty of perfectly positioned buttons and scroll wheels for you to make the most of.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.