Squeak! The best ergonomic mouse just dropped under $80

I recently shared my thoughts on the new Logitech MX Master 4 mouse (which I recently got), and though I really liked the new design, I can totally see why people would stick with the 3s – I'm going to keep mine (I'm using it right now, in fact).

So I thought it worth highlighting a deal on the 3s, as it comes down from $99 to $79, over at Best Buy. Just to be clear, this is still a fantastic mouse, and though you don't get the new haptic feedback button of the 4, the 3s definitely has more grip than the 4, which I'm finding that I miss when using the 4. Perhaps most importantly, I'm still seeing a little bit more latency with the 4 than the 3s – the 3s is just that little bit more responsive.

Ultimately, I don't think you can go wrong with either, but you should definitely consider the 3s when it dips below $80.

If you're interested in more ergonomic products, I've recently updated my list of the best office chairs for back pain, and our top pick of the best external hard drives.