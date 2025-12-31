The clever Scary Movie 6 logo design is an absolute scream

Scary Movie 6 looks set to bring a blast of nostalgia to cinemas in 2026, resurrecting the spoof horror franchise after an absence of more than a decade. To whet fans' appetites, the parody's begun already with the unveiling of a logo design that hints at a return to the series' roots.

When the original Scary Movie came out 25 years ago, it sent up a raft of classic horror tropes, but the main inspiration was clearly that ultimate late '90s horror series: Scream. Now things seem to have come full circle (also see our pick of the best horror movie logos).

A post shared by Savannah Lee Nassif (@savannahleemay) A photo posted by on

As revealed by star Savannah Lee May on her Instagram account, the Scary Movie 6 logo makes a clever design reference to the Scream franchise.

It uses the 'V' and 'I' of the movie's title to show the number of the sequel in Roman numerals similar to what Scream 6 did back in 2023, when it put the VI in the final 'M' of Scream. Only in the case of Scary Movie the visual pun was served on a plate and doesn't require much imagination.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The typographic Easter egg is already leading to speculation about the theme of the upcoming movie. Scary Movie 6 will mark the return of the franchise for the first time since the last installment in 2013.

Some fans now predict that the series will return to Scream as its one of the main targets for parody after sequels focused on newer titles like Saw and The Ring, Paranormal Activity and Black Swan.

It could be perfect timing. Scary Movie 6 will be released just four months after Scream 7 hits cinemas in February 2026. It also sees the return of series creators Marlon, Shawn and Keenan Ivory Wayans, while Anna Faris, Regina Hall and Jon Abrahams will revisit their roles from the original movie.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That smacks of Scream's tradition of bringing back characters from previous films. And since Paramount is now involved with both franchises, fans wonder if Scary Movie 6 will include direct references to Kevin Williamson's upcoming movie.

Scary Movie 6 will be released in cinemas on 12 June 2026.

Speaking of logo parodies, don't miss the Trump Kennedy Center logo parody.