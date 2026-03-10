The iconic Moleskine notebook is nearly 50% off right now

Few notebooks have achieved the same cult status as Moleskine notebooks. Instantly recognisable despite its apparent minimalism, the Moleskine is the go-to notebook for writers, designers and every creative in-between.

From the rounded corners to the ivory acid-free paper, it's the details that make Moleskine notebooks special. But if there's one downside, it's the price. Starting north of £20, Moleskines aren't cheap – but right now they're up to 44% off as part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days.

So if you're ready to ditch the ring-binder and get yourself a café-worthy notebook, now is the time. Take a look at some of the various colours on offer below. And don't forget to check out our round up of the most beautiful notebooks in the world.