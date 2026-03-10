The iconic Moleskine notebook is nearly 50% off right now
The go-to notebook for creatives is on offer in Amazon's Spring Deal Days
Few notebooks have achieved the same cult status as Moleskine notebooks. Instantly recognisable despite its apparent minimalism, the Moleskine is the go-to notebook for writers, designers and every creative in-between.
From the rounded corners to the ivory acid-free paper, it's the details that make Moleskine notebooks special. But if there's one downside, it's the price. Starting north of £20, Moleskines aren't cheap – but right now they're up to 44% off as part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days.
So if you're ready to ditch the ring-binder and get yourself a café-worthy notebook, now is the time. Take a look at some of the various colours on offer below. And don't forget to check out our round up of the most beautiful notebooks in the world.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
