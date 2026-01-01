Ready to inject some natural influences into your art in 2026? While Pantone's colour of the year 2026 has been dubbed the hue of existential dread, an art trend prediction from Pinterest offers a much lusher prospect.

The social media platform has identified an emerging aesthetic for 2026 that seeks to capture Gen Z's desire to reconnect with nature. But what is wilderkind exactly? And how can artists create it? (for more on what we expect to see in the year ahead, see our roundups of digital art trends in 2026 and 3D art trends in 2026).

What is the wilderkind trend?

Wilderkind is one of Pinterest's 2026 trend predictions. The term describes a nature-driven aesthetic that often blends woodland motifs, wildlife-inspired patterns and soft, tactile organic textures.

With earthy palettes, the style is grounded in realism, but it also conveys a sense of whimsy and dreaminess. It's a kind of forest-core fantasy, you could say. Think fawn-inspired freckles, butterfly-wing patterns and lots of moss, bark and leaves.

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Pinterest's trend predictions for 2026, range from 'poetcore' to 'cabbage crush' (yep, 2026 will be the year that “Boomers and Gen X say goodbye to their cauliflower obsession and crown cabbage the new kitchen champ,” apparently).

The platform insists that it doesn't just make this stuff up. It's all based on hard data derived from what people are searching for. I have to admit that cauliflower-core passed me by, but the wilderkind trend seems to be gaining traction, and it's a trend that could offer opportunities for artists.

Searches for “bug jewellery” on Pinterest are up by 60%, while “deer aesthetic” is up by 55% and “animal-inspired outfits” by 90%. The reason these are trending, Pinterest thinks, is due to an urge to return to nature identified among Gen Z.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The platform sees the core idea as rooted in nonconformity, self-preservation and escapism, which it says will be the driving forces of the year ahead. I suspect the renewed interest in the natural may also be part of the reaction against AI, which has seen big brand Christmas ads roasted while a French supermarket triumphed with an animated advert about a wolf.