Pantone has released its Colour of the Year for 2026, and the winner is... drumroll please... white. While it's not the most exciting shade on paper, the world's leading authority on colour claims the "lofty" white is much more than blank space.

While colour theory teaches us that certain shades hold different emotional qualities, white is often viewed as the most uninspired. Despite Pantone's predictably arty explanation behind next year's hottest shade, it seems creatives are less than convinced by the nuance of 'Cloud Dancer'.

(Image credit: Pantone)

As a "symbol of calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection," Cloud Dancer supposedly represents a sense of serenity and retrospection. Built to encourage "true relaxation and focus," the shade allows the mind the freedom to wander, creating a perfect environment for innovation to grow.

Well, at least that's what the press release says. Over on the r/graphic_design subreddit, responses were a little less... airy, and more addled. One user compared the shade to a "Padded Room" while another renamed it the "Colour of bland despair". Another criticised the shade, writing, "talk about your recession indicator, now we can’t even afford color," while one user added, "Ahh, bleak is the new black."

While the sentiment of Pantone's 2026 Colour of the Year resonates with me (calm amongst the rush of internet chaos is a much-needed reprieve), I can understand why many were left feeling underwhelmed. As the authority on colour, Pantone's new colour choice simply feels too bleak. Instead of a colour that fills us with hope for the year ahead, the 2026 Colour of the Year evokes a sense of nothingness, tinged with uncertainty.

