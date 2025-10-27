I tried the colour walking craze for myself, and the results took me by surprise

This simple practice gave my brain the reset it needed.

An abstract, brightly colored mural covers the ground floor and second level of a curved, beige-colored building, featuring geometric shapes, cloud forms, and stylized faces.
I'll be honest: when I first heard about colour walking, I rolled my eyes. Another walking trend? Really? Even if it involves colour theory, I’m not sure I’m interested.

In the last few years, social media's brought us hot girl walks, silent walks, rucking, Nordic walking… And now comes colour walking. And the premise is almost insultingly simple. Before you head out for a walk, pick a colour, and spend your time noticing it in everything around you.

Starting cynical

First, let me share my general cynicism about this kind of stuff. I've tried meditation apps that promised enlightenment, but delivered only frustration. I've attempted breathing exercises that made me more stressed than before. I've even given silent walking a go, which mostly just made me hyper-aware of how loudly I breathe through my nose. So forgive me for assuming that colour walking wouldn't be for me.

But I was willing to give anything a try. I'd been ill for some time, and although my body had technically recovered, my mind was frazzled. I needed something, anything, to help me feel less like a tightly wound spring about to go boing across my home office.

I chose blue, mostly because it felt green would be too easy, and headed out. No phone notifications, no podcast, no agenda beyond finding blue things. And blow me down, I actually found myself enjoying myself.

A vibrant, large-scale mural on a brick wall depicts three women in bright colors, with one holding a megaphone that says &quot;#SPEAK UP,&quot; and text next to them reading &quot;UNITED TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN &amp;amp; GIRLS.&quot;

Within minutes, I found myself genuinely absorbed in the task. There was the obvious blue sky, yes, but then I started noticing things I'd walked past a hundred times without seeing: the forget-me-nots nestled against a garden wall, the vivid blue of a recycling bin, someone's turquoise front door, the way a discarded plastic bag caught the light.

I wasn't counting steps or mentally rehearsing difficult conversations or wondering what I'd cook for dinner. I was just… thinking about blue.

As a result, I walked more slowly, noticed more things, and felt genuinely lighter in both body and mind by the time I got home. I've kept it up for a week now, choosing different colours each time, and I'm still enjoying it.

Why it works

Once I'd found that it works, I was keen to learn why. So apparently, colour walking is effectively because combines physical movement (which releases endorphins) with focused attention (which keeps your mind anchored in the present moment). So it's essentially a moving meditation for those of us who find sitting still frustratingly restrictive.

Yellow brought unexpected joy when I spotted it in everything from dandelions to crisp packets. Red made me realise how vibrant my supposedly boring neighbourhood actually is. Even taking a punt on grey revealed subtle variations I'd never appreciated before.

And the biggest revelation? You don't need expensive classes or complicated techniques to feel calm. Sometimes the simplest practices are the most effective…. even if they do come from TikTok.

