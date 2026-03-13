These spring crafting kits will be your next creative obsession

With spring (thankfully) on the horizon, many of us will be looking towards new beginnings. If you've been looking to break through the winter gloom, the changing seasons bring the perfect opportunity to pick up a new hobby, whether you're a seasoned crafter or just beginning to dip your toes into the world of crafting.

From pottery kits to soap making, Amazon's Spring Deal Days have delivered some great discounts on craft kits and arty projects to get your creative juices flowing. For more inspiration, check out our best art supplies guide and in the meantime, be prepared to fall in love with your next creative hobby.