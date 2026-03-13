These spring crafting kits will be your next creative obsession
From pottery to painting, discover creative projects for pros and hobbyists.
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With spring (thankfully) on the horizon, many of us will be looking towards new beginnings. If you've been looking to break through the winter gloom, the changing seasons bring the perfect opportunity to pick up a new hobby, whether you're a seasoned crafter or just beginning to dip your toes into the world of crafting.
From pottery kits to soap making, Amazon's Spring Deal Days have delivered some great discounts on craft kits and arty projects to get your creative juices flowing. For more inspiration, check out our best art supplies guide and in the meantime, be prepared to fall in love with your next creative hobby.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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