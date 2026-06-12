Looking for new earphones? Linsoul just unleashed the mother of all summer sales
There's 10% off absolutely everything, including my favourite $32 IEMs!
Linsoul is one of the main retailers of quality audio equiptment, and an expert in in-ear monitors (IEMs), and right now it's running a great summer sale on all its best stock.
I've reviewed many of the IEMs below, and I think they're all fantastic value – and that's before the 10% discount is even applied! For me, the best deal of them all is the ZiGaat Horizon for just $296, down from $330. It's a fantastic IEM (check out my Horizon review for an in-depth look as to why). But obviously $300 is still a lot of money to spend on IEMs... fear not! There are excellent budget options.
Another highlight is the Kiwi Ears Cadenza II, down from $50 to $45. This used to lead my list of the best budget IEMs, so it's a very good IEM. In fact, all the IEMs below have been well-reviewed by leading audio critics in the space. Let's take a look at them...
Released in late 2025, the ZiiGaat Horizon is one of my favourite, detail-rich IEMs. I gave it a near perfect 4.5/5 star review for a reason... several, in fact. It features a five-driver tribrid layout, using a 10mm biodynamic driver, two Knowles BAs, and dual micro planars. It delivers a highly neutral, crisp sound profile with airy treble and clean vocals, balanced by a fast, technical bass. I can see if someone thought the casing felt a little cheap, but I love how this IEM sounds, so I don't care!
The original budget-friendly favourite! Using a single 10mm Beryllium dynamic driver, it delivers a universally pleasing, warm Harman-tuned sound profile with punchy bass and natural, smooth vocals. I really like this IEM, and the fact that it's only $31.50 is insane! It remains one of the best budget entry points in audio.
This is a really interesting one. A collaboration with YouTube audio critic B_Media, this IEM looks great, and has a fantastic cable (I know because it's on another IEM that I've actually used). As for the sound, it looks like a bassy boy with reduced ear gain and a splash of treble... I'm definitely going to get this in to try, especially for $36!
Released in April 2026, the Kiwi Ears Cadenza II is a kind of side-grade to the original formula (which I still highly rate – see above), with its 10mm titanium-coated dynamic driver and KARS 2.0 acoustic tubing. It offers a warm-leaning, neutral signature with clean, punchy sub-bass that avoids bleeding into the midrange. It's an allrounder, but the best thing about it is it's exceptional build quality.
This is one of the first IEMs I ever reviewed, and going back to it today, I still rate it very highly. It championed what became known as the New Meta sound signature, which basically meant neutral with a bass boost. And the bass is a lot on this, but it also comes with a smooth, inviting, and laid-back musical sound. It focuses on deep sub-bass and lush mids, backed by a soft, fatigue-free treble response perfect for long listening sessions.
Ooh, this IEM is a lot of fun! This 2DD+2BA hybrid targets warm, punchy, V-shaped to mild-Harman tuning, and it's incredibly engaging. Don't expect loads of detail or subtle mids – instead think heavy sub bass and thumpy mids, with forward upper mids that are zippy, and a touch of airy treble. It's just a lot of fun!
This 1DD+4BA collaboration focuses heavily on sub-bass and working well for gaming. Using a 2nd Gen liquid silicone suspension subwoofer (whatever the hell that is!), it delivers a heavier low-end and improved treble extension over the original. I haven't tried either, so I can't comment, but I do know that it's been well-reviewed by people I respect in the hobby.
Now, I'll be honest, I didn't think too much of the Kiwi Ears Belle when I first heard it. But at $27, it's up to you to see if you agree with me! Many enjoyed its warm, energetic V-shape with deep, punchy low-end, but I thought it was all a little too stuffy in the lower mids for me. Still, under $30 is still good for this set.
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