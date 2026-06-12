Linsoul is one of the main retailers of quality audio equiptment, and an expert in in-ear monitors (IEMs), and right now it's running a great summer sale on all its best stock.

I've reviewed many of the IEMs below, and I think they're all fantastic value – and that's before the 10% discount is even applied! For me, the best deal of them all is the ZiGaat Horizon for just $296, down from $330. It's a fantastic IEM (check out my Horizon review for an in-depth look as to why). But obviously $300 is still a lot of money to spend on IEMs... fear not! There are excellent budget options.

Another highlight is the Kiwi Ears Cadenza II, down from $50 to $45. This used to lead my list of the best budget IEMs, so it's a very good IEM. In fact, all the IEMs below have been well-reviewed by leading audio critics in the space. Let's take a look at them...