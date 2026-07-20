I've been happily burrowing down the audiophile rabbit hole for the last year or so, and this past weekend marked my very first CanJam – the top personal audio trade show that brings everything from ultra-budget bangers to unattainable $5,200 flagships straight to the public.

And though it was a blast to finally tear my ears to shreds with all the exotic stuff I'd previously only read (dreamt?) about, the weekend also delivered a few disruptive realisations – some truths that will undoubtedly shape how I think about my headphone and IEM reviews moving forward.

Here are my four key takeaways from my first CanJam...

Everyone hears differently

(Image credit: Headphones.com)

The guys from Headphones.com are killing it at the moment, and their YouTube channel is the place to go if you want excellent reviews and digestible takes on the cutting edge of personal audio science and discourse. All unbiased, all super-informed, all charming and funny.

And Griffin Silver (aka Listener) and Cameron Oatley (GoldenSound) brought that winning brand to CanJam with a Saturday seminar named Why Can't We Just Agree What a Headphone Sounds Like?

In a nutshell: Our individual anatomy affects how we all hear headphones and IEMs; headphones can physically produce different sounds on different heads due to seal breaks, clamping pressure, and pad material; frequency response graphs are not as accurate in describing sound profiles as I thought; and individual tonal preferences vary widely.

Perhaps unintuitive, definitely disruptive and no doubt prompting many to question their recent $$$ headphone purchase, Griffin and Cameron's talk was the perfect palate cleanser before getting into the main hall and listening to the 'best' IEMs and headphones currently on sale.

But my main takeaway from it was actually really positive and empowering. Since everyone hears headphones differently, you no longer have to doubt yourself when someone louder with more expensive gear than you dumps on your faves. Who cares?! You're literally hearing different things.

It's just the message needed to encourage more people into this awesome hobby, and to reassure the ones that are deep in that their take is as legit as the next person's (but no more so).

The levelling factor in this hobby

(Image credit: Precogvision (Theo Lee))

One of my goals for the weekend was to get ears on the Subtonic Storm IEM – a $5,200 earphone that has been described by many as the best IEM in the world, including by the excellent reviewer Theo Lee, aka Precogvision.

But my experience with the Storm was far from great.

Sure, they look amazing, and if you're after a reassuring heft to accompany that eye-watering price, they deliver. Oh, and they sound amazing... but I wasn't really able to enjoy any of that. Because my god were they uncomfortable!

These chonky IEMs are unvented, so as soon as I wedged them into my ears, there was an uncomfortable pressure build-up in my ears. Moving my jaw only made it worse, so I really wasn't able to concentrate long enough to fully evaluate the IEMs (for a deep dive, definitely check out