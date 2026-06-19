These new headphones are based on a cutting edge tuning target, and they might just be worth every cent of their $899 price
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By Beren Neale published
This is one of the most exciting Dan Clark Audio releases ever.
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This is one of the most exciting Dan Clark Audio releases ever.