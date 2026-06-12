HiFiGo just low-key launched the best summer sale on IEMs I've ever seen

I've been a little obsessed with audiophile-grade in-ear monitors for a while now, and I've managed to get my hands – and ears – on some of the best affordable IEMs around. So it was a pleasant surprise to find out that one of the biggest companies in the IEM hobby, HiFiGo, has low-key launched a massive sale.

These are not random discounts on stock they want to shift – they're great deals on some of the best releases from the last couple of years. One of my favourite IEMs – the Binary EP321 – is down from $310 to $264!