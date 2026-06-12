HiFiGo just low-key launched the best summer sale on IEMs I've ever seen
And that includes some of my favourite wired earphones.
I've been a little obsessed with audiophile-grade in-ear monitors for a while now, and I've managed to get my hands – and ears – on some of the best affordable IEMs around. So it was a pleasant surprise to find out that one of the biggest companies in the IEM hobby, HiFiGo, has low-key launched a massive sale.
These are not random discounts on stock they want to shift – they're great deals on some of the best releases from the last couple of years. One of my favourite IEMs – the Binary EP321 – is down from $310 to $264!
I gave this IEM a near-perfect 4.5 stars out of 5 when I reviewed it, so any money off the retail price is worth shouting about, in my opinion. The EP321 runs its MEMS tweeter straight from standard analog jacks, and delivers exceptionally quick, resolving treble. Originally retailing at $309.99, it is currently available for a $289.99 sale price.
I'm genuinly excited to get this in to review. This is basically the value king Juzear Defiant with a new skin, and a mic in its cable to make it more gaming friendly. This 1DD+3BA hybrid collaboration focuses on a warm, fatigue-free tuning with forward vocals and a solid accessory package. I love the look of it, and for near $100, it's a steal.
Released in November 2024, this may only be $10 off, but it's a well reviewed IEM that's stil in high demand, so any discount is good to see. It's a 7-driver hybrid with elevated sub-bass and clear treble extension. The midrange can sound a bit lean to some, and it ships with a non-modular cable (not cool!) but still worth considering.
If you look at Amazon right now, this IEM is selling for a whopping $249. But over on the HiFiGo site, it's down top $149. That's a massive deal on a very good IEM. The DN-142 tribrid uses an electronic crossover to secure clean instrument separation and fast transient speeds, though the upper frequencies can feel a bit intense (so some say – I've yet to review it).
This is a best-seller for a reason. This budget-friendly 1DD+2BA hybrid provides a safe, warm, bass-forward sound signature that avoids treble fatigue entirely, and has been lauded by many in the audio hobby. The nozzle lacks a retention lip, making ear tips prone to slipping off, however. $120 is a bargain!
Now, these are very good IEM, especially for the treble-sensitive of you out there. When I reviewed it, I really liked the big bass and mid-focus tuning, but that lack of treble meant resolution wasn't the Harrier's strong suite. Packing nine drivers, it targets a safe, neutral tuning profile with clean vocal resolution and smooth, non-fatiguing treble. Looks stylish as all hell though!
I love these IEMs, and I think they bring something different to a market that's filled with similar-sounding sets. Released this year, the 8S is silky smooth while keeping treble detail, and punchy bass. Its a highly balanced sound signature, and one that I called addictive in my glowing review.
If you're looking to get into the hobby, this is an excellent budget-focused set to consider. COsting practically nothing at retail price, even $2 off the price is worth looking into. The Titan X features a 10mm dual-chamber dynamic driver in a solid metal shell, and has a warm, V-shaped sound to it (though it rolls off in the upper treble a bit).