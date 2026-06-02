This audiophile brand just made budget wireless earphones for everyone

Noble Audio’s IEMs and over-ear cans have always blown us away — but they come at a pretty penny. Their Lu Ban wired IEMs are made from cocobolo wood, look like something Gandalf would use when holidaying in Bali (in a good way) — and come with an astonishing £1,399/$1,299 price tag. We gave their over-ear FoKus Apollo headphones a near-perfect 4.5 / 5 rating when he tested them out, but their $649 cost puts them in the upper range of their ilk.

So it comes as a huge shock that the company announced Osprey, a set of wireless IEMs for £199/$199. That's nearly low enough to get them into our list of the best budget IEMs. Let me say that again: Noble has launched a set of wireless IEMs for 200 bucks! And if spec sheets and photos are to be believed, they look pretty great.

(Image credit: Noble Audio)

Marble-ous

In terms of looks, the Ospreys are far removed from generic plastic stems or oval buds. The marbled finish is usually reserved for Noble’s higher-end buds, but here it’s like gazing into a miniature universe. Noble Audio boasts that the aluminium, USB-C-totin' case boasts a “premium in-hand feel,” so you won’t find any razor blades or poisonous barbs here.

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While there’s no fancy wood here to provide better acoustics, the design is said to seal out noise passively before you’ve even switched them on. With grim inevitability, Noble Audio includes a selection of tips for the perfect fit.



Under the hood, Noble Audio has built the Ospreys around an Airoha 1571 chipset. This supports Bluetooth 5.4, with “stable connectivity and responsive performance.” Multipoint connectivity and TrueWireless Mirroring mean you can seamlessly switch between phone, laptop, and TV.

(Image credit: Noble Audio)

Driving Miss Osprey

The most important element here is the drivers, and Noble Audio has delivered a package that allows for deep bass and crisp highs. The Ospreys include a hybrid dual-driver configuration, pairing a 10mm dynamic driver with a custom balanced armature.

“This carefully considered design provides confident, controlled bass, a natural and expressive midrange, and clean, extended highs with excellent separation,” says Noble Audio.

Audio is delivered via the LDAC codec, which we’ve found to be dependable while offering quality comparable to a wired setup; SBC and AAC are also supported. Battery life is a decent seven hours without ANC and five hours with it switched on, and a 10-minute quick charge will give you two hours of playback.

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(Image credit: Noble Audio)

ANC for the people

If the passive isolation isn’t enough, there’s Active Noise Cancellation with a Hearing Through mode so you can enjoy your music while negotiating dangerous environments such as timber yards or deadly Aztec mazes, while clear voice capture ensures your voice is clear and legible in noisy environments.

It all looks great on paper, and if the Ospreys can do everything Noble Audio says they can, they could be the perfect IEMs for both music appreciation and audio monitoring. However, if there are areas where Noble Audio has cut corners to bring the price tag down, we’ll be sure to find them when we review them.

The Noble Audio Ospreys will be available for pre-order from nobleaudio.com and selected retailers worldwide from 4 June 2026, priced at $199/£199/€225. The launch will coincide with HIGH END Vienna 2026, where they'll be available to try at the show. Shipping is expected to begin by the end of June 2026.