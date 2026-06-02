Gaming laptops covered in dragons? We've seen plenty of those and love them, but some of us aren't too keen to break out their purple dragons on the train. So a laptop inspired by Vincent van Gogh's paintings is a little harder to overlook, especially since it has solid tech behind its collectable design.

This week, MSI has unveiled the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition at Computex 2026, adding a new entry to its Artisan Collection, following the release of the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition in 2025. The new design draws on two of Vincent van Gogh's best-known works, The Starry Night and Starry Night Over the Rhône.

Thankfully, MSI hasn't taken the easy route and pasted a painting across the lid. Instead, the company says it's drawing on the mood, movement and contrast of the originals, using textures, materials and light-reactive finishes to echo Van Gogh's brushwork. Whether that feels elegant or overdesigned is something we'll need to judge in person.

(Image credit: MSI)

Beneath the artwork sits a capable creator-focused machine. The 14-inch convertible features Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 3 processors, an OLED touchscreen, support for MSI's Nano Pen and up to 64GB of memory. Realistically, though, the specifications aren't what make this laptop stand out. What's interesting is the decision to treat art as part of the design process rather than as branding. The mix of specs and design makes this one of the best laptops for drawing and art I've seen in a while.

Laptop design has spent years trapped in a cycle of dark chassis, gaming motifs, and occasional RGB excess, particularly for laptops aimed at creatives. A machine inspired by one of history's most influential painters feels like a welcome change of pace.

Whether the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition succeeds will depend entirely on execution. If MSI has managed to translate something of Van Gogh's spirit into the hardware itself, giving artists the power and tools to create while looking good doing it, I'll be impressed. In fact, it could become one of those rare special editions people still talk about years later when the fuss has died down. If nothing else, it's a lot more memorable than another black laptop with a dragon stamped on the lid.

For more on the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition and the brand's over new laptops and handhelds visit MSI.