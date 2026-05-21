I've been working at a desk for the last 15 years, and it's only last year that I started investing in a well-designed and pleasing-to-use keyboard. You hear the term 'game-changer' a lot, but that's exactly what my $170 Lofree Flow 2 is – it's a bit of kit that I use every day that I now actively enjoy using. Not only that, it looks great too.

We spend so much time on our keyboards, so why do most of us give them less thought than our laptop, monitor, mouse or office chair? That's why I looked at what the best-selling keyboards are currently on Amazon, and along with my personal experience, selected 10 of the best options for creatives who care about every tool they use in their day-to-day.

The best keyboards for creatives

FAQs

Do I need a mechanical keyboard for creative work? The simple answer is no. But at the same time, most creatives who make the switch find it hard to go back. That's because mechanical keyboards offer better tactile feedback, more precise actuation and greater longevity than standard keyboards. If you spend several hours a day typing, the reduction in hand fatigue alone tends to justify the cost, and the ability to swap switches lets you tune the typing feel to your exact preference.

What keyboard layout is best for designers? In all honesty, it depends on your design workflow. A 75% layout is a popular choice for designers: it retains arrow keys and a function row while freeing up desk space for a graphics tablet or second monitor. If you regularly enter numerical data, a 96% or full-size board with a number pad makes more sense. Wireless tri-mode connectivity is worth prioritising if you regularly work across two or more devices.