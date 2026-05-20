South Park's tiny Trump penis was a win for handcrafted animation

In the annals of great of satirical art, from James Gillray's The Plumb-pudding in Danger to David Low's Rendezvous, a place should surely be reserved for Donald Trump's tiny penis. It was the most talked-about joke in South Park last year, and now the series' creators have revealed how they made the... er... character design.
For those who haven't seen the infamous sketch (don't worry, I'll link the video below), the first episode of South Park Season 27 featured a surreal live-action scene in which a naked Donald Trump wanders through a desert. While much of US president's likeness was AI-generated, it turns out that one part of his body was a real and very simple prop.
In recent seasons, South Park has been adding live action and AI deepfake-generated visuals to the show's traditional digital take on paper cutout-stopmotion animation. But in their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed that the naked Donald Trump's tiny penis in the Sermon on the 'Mount episode, was simply a finger wearing a small flesh-coloured ring designed to look like foreskin. The pair jokingly describe the low-tech setup as their “deepfake AI rig".
So it's not exactly Studio Laika's Wildwood, but I guess this counts as a (tiny) win for handcrafted animation in this AI age, even if it was mixed with deepfake footage.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone brought the foreskin of Donald Trump's penis from South Park to Jimmy Kimmel Live.Parker: "We did a deepfake of the president, and it kind of got famous.... "This was actually it -- this is how we did Donald Trump's weener. For the show, we put it… pic.twitter.com/wfZEuKW4abMay 19, 2026
The original scene can be seen in the YouTube video below from around a minute in.
Trey and Matt bringing up this scene again now suggests that the upcoming South Park Season 29 won't hold back in its satire of Trump and other political figures. The show's tight production timeline allows it to respond unusually quickly to current events, even to topics that are in the news in the same week.
The new season is due to premiere on 16 September on Comedy Central.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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