As a James Bond fan, I'm personally affronted by Trump's latest AI stunt
I know I shouldn't rise to it, but...
First he came for the Pope, and I did not speak out. Then he came for Jesus Christ, and I did not speak out. Then he came for James Bond, and I wrote a 250 article about how annoyed I was.
Yes, the White House has posted yet another AI-seeped image depicting Donald Trump as a heroic public figure, this time imagining him as James Bond. And as a lifelong 007 fan, I'm triggered.
👀 https://t.co/k8RYZ3XSDW pic.twitter.com/FEnJjOvmWSMay 16, 2026
Trump's unwelcome Bond poster, emblazoned with the text 'Make America Great Again', takes clear design cues from the theatrical poster for No Time to Die, complete with black and white 007 logo background and gold wordmark. Except in this version, unlike Daniel Craig, Trump-Bond is mostly in shadow. To imagine what a more illuminated version might look like, I've made a quick mock-up (below) – no AI required.
Of course, there are so many reasons why this doesn't work. For the 007% of you who might not be aware, Bond is British. It's quite inherent to the character actually. "Just keeping the American end up, sir" doesn't have quite the same ring to it. Also, despite how old Roger Moore might look in Octopussy, Bond is not an octogenarian.
But ultimately, the most affronting thing here is the fact that this irritating, juvenile cack is being spewed out by official White House social media channels. We're living in a timeline that's at once desperately serious (I won't go into everything that's wrong with the world right now), and, at the very top, wildly puerile. There are many things wrong with James Bond as a character, but at least he has class.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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