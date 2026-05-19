The Texas-based alternative rock band ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead released their last studio album, XI: Bleed Here Now, back in 2022. The band never split, but frontman Conrad Keely has confirmed that there are no immediate plans to tour or release new music.

In the meantime, he has been exploring visual art. After fronting a rock band for over 20 years, he told us he decided to focus on art because “the current music industry is far darker than any dystopian fantasy painting”.

Born in Nuneaton, near Richard III’s final stand at the Battle of Bosworth, Conrad has a profound love of history, which has helped inspire his fantasy art, which he paints with acrylics on canvas and wood panels (see our guides to the best acrylic paints and the best acrylic paintbrushes). Below, he tells us about five pieces.

Before the Battle

(Image credit: Conrad Keely)

“Originally titled ‘pray the gods will force Spotify to pay artists what they deserve’, I like the idea of seeing what happens before a warrior enters the shield wall."

Oracle of Cups

(Image credit: Conrad Keely)

“Another theme I always return to, the Oracle priest holding a goblet. This acrylic painting on a smooth wooden panel provided a challenge in building up layers.”

Leonidas before Thermopylae

(Image credit: Conrad Keely)

“Another before-the-battle scene, showing the Spartan king, who is weary from six days of battle, resigning himself to his fate on the seventh day.”

Prisoner of the Labyrinth

(Image credit: Conrad Keely)

“Being a taurus, I sympathise with poor asterion (the minotaur). Painting monsters is less stressful than humans because you have a lot of leeway with realism!”

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Lagertha

(Image credit: Conrad Keely)

“I’m a fan of the vikings TV series (and the sagas). I wanted to portray the famous shield-maiden, lagertha, as also being a protective mother. I couldn’t resist the star wars-esque blue and red lighting.”

You can see more of Conrad's work on his website.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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