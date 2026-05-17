How I blend ancient mythology with cinematic futurism in my digital art using Blender and Photoshop

Sangam re-imagines Hindu mythology, depicting the divine union between a Gandharva (a celestial musician) and an Apsara (a celestial dancer). I portrayed the Gandharva with traditional equine features and a four armed anatomy to balance a monumental, veena-inspired instrument, which serves as a physical stage for the Apsara’s performance.

By blending cinematic scale with classical Indian iconography, such as the bird-headed carvings, the piece illustrates the rhythmic harmony between the celestial realms of Svarga.

My workflow uses both Blender and Photoshop (see our guides to the best digital art software and the best 3D modelling software). I used 3D primitives to check the anatomical logic before painting. Even with multiple arms, the silhouette must feel functional and balanced to remain believable within a high-fantasy cinematic setting.

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01. Sketch and research After sketching, I built a mood board to solve the challenge of morphing a horse’s features into a human face. I studied structural muscle, hair translucency, and traditional ornaments. This included classical Indian dance poses and veena designs, ensuring every fantasy element is grounded in cultural and physical reality.

02. 3D blockout and value sketch Next, I translate my sketches into a 3D blockout using Blender. This step is vital for managing the multi armed perspective and the instrument’s massive scale. Once rendered, I moved into Photoshop for a greyscale value sketch. This allowed me to establish the cinematic lighting and “broken” edges, softening the 3D forms into a more natural, painterly composition.

03. Final colour and refinement In the final stage, I apply colour glazes and focus on materials like gold and silk. I use custom brushes to add the glowing effects around the Apsara and the intricate carvings. Sharp specular highlights on the jewellery provide the final pop to separate the character from the atmospheric background of the celestial realm.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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