"Every caricature that I create is a challenge"

Luis Rojas is an artist from Lima, Peru, who has developed a unique caricature style. He cites Norman Rockwell, Aaron Blaise and Will Eisner as major inspirations, and while he now works a lot in Photoshop, his style is also heavily influenced by his background in oil painting.

We caught up with him to learn more about how he got started in art, what shaped the way he works and how he captures well-known faces with such a fresh way.

Luis's caricature of Michael Caine (Image credit: Luis Rojas)

How did your journey as an artist begin? I was an introverted kid, so the paper and pen were my best friends. I started drawing, and it was a really good way to start connecting with things that I saw through the window.

Did you study art and illustration in a more formal way? I started learning oil painting when I was 17 years old. However, my learning wasn’t from an academy, but from informal ateliers. For me, it was a really good opportunity. Here in Peru, art is really expensive to study: the materials, the social connections for the position that you can have, the time that you spend learning. But I knew what I wanted to do. I was painting and I was learning the fundamentals of anatomy, light, texturing, colour, and the canvas that are all so important. When I was going to be a painter, I was learning from still life. After that, I was doing portraits. The base of my caricature work is the portrait – the realistic portrait. Artists ask me ‘Why do your caricatures look like oil paintings? What is your technique?’ It’s because my base is in oil painting.

Luis reimagines iconic characters to find expressive opportunities for colour and texture to create mood and feeling (Image credit: Luis Rojas)

What does the art of caricature give you as a form of creative expression? I was never really attached to realism. Some artists say that doing realistic things is boring. I don’t think so. I think that the caricature gives you the opportunity to create another level of realism. This I call super realism. It’s like fantasy. Fantasy is most important when you want to do art, and fantasy is always connected with human nature. When we’re kids, we’re fantasising about the world. The caricature is like taking that average reality to create another reality – the super-reality. Caricature creates something that you’re feeling, and that makes you read what you see as beyond realistic proportion. But you can see the expression and something that’s connecting and communicating.

How does an understanding of anatomy contribute to your caricature portraits? I’m really concerned about anatomy. First of all, everyone is reading anatomy; it’s just like how everyone reads emotion through facial features. We’re all experts in how we read emotions by the way our muscles are moving, how they’re working. As artists, we can represent them with lines, and that takes experience. It takes time to do that representation on paper, with a pen or with a brush. And it’s so important. Anatomy is something that’s complementary with perspective. Then, later in the process, even if you’re working in grey, or black and white, or colours, you need to understand how light works because, finally, light creates the volume and creates the sense of distance. Our eyes are the tool to understand how the fundamentals work together, and that understanding creates an immersive experience, allowing us to feel what we are seeing. And that’s amazing.

Rhino rider. Consideration of where light falls on a subject is key in Luis’s visual style (Image credit: Luis Rojas)

Could you talk us through your picture-making process? First of all, there’s always the observation. In the beginning, the most important process is observation because this gives you the sensation. I’ll be feeling nervous. I never know what I’m going to do or how it’s going to end. Secondly is the sketching. And there’s not just one sketch. I can do 20 sketches. You’re retouching all the time and you’re fixing what you’re doing. Just like a sculptor, I’m going from the big size to the smaller size. I clean the drawing in the sketch. When I’m creating, I include force lines, and that’s so important. I also restructure and refine proportions. I’m always working with edges that coordinate because they’re the perfect guide. Also, if you place the light source in the wrong direction, the expression can be missed. So where you’re going to focus your light is important. That’s something Norman Rockwell was always working with. It’s like Leonardo da Vinci said: we’re not painting things, we’re painting the light.

Luis's tribute to anime director Hayao Miyazaki (Image credit: Luis Rojas)

The decisions that you’re going to make are going to make all the difference to what you’re seeing. It’s not like forcing yourself to be genuine. It’s not like that at all. It’s more like choosing what you want to do because you’re connected with what you’re doing. It’s about taking risks. Art is about taking risks and making decisions. And that’s amazing, because it’s an experience that never ends.

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Finally, I can go through the little details and elements like the clothes. Those things are so important because they’re telling us something of the storytelling and the total image. When Norman Rockwell was creating his paintings and his illustrations, he was putting a lot of emphasis on movement. And the details are creating the sense of movement.”