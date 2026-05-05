Why Kpop group IVE's new album cover feels so unsettling

The girl group IVE made a splash on the Kpop scene with their debut album I've IVE in 2023. Now they're shaking things up with a surprising artistic collaboration.

The acclaimed Japanese manga horror artist Ito Junji has created cover art for the group's 4th Japanese mini album, Lucid Dream, and it puts an eerie twist on IVE's aesthetic. In place of previous typography-based covers, the album features a portrait of the group in Junji's trademark style.

IVE get a horror manga makeover for the Lucid Dream cover (Image credit: Starship Entertainment)

IVE's limited-edition Lucid Dream album cover features a black-and-while illustration of the IVE members alongside their MINIVE characters, the animal-inspired mascots that represent each member of the group.

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It's a more realistic illustration than much of Junji's work, but it still demonstrates his knack for creating a subtly unsettling atmosphere. The artwork's long lines and muted expressions contrast with the typically polished, glamorous look of Kpop album covers.

The MINIVE are the only element not depicted in stark monochrome, but even their usual bubblegum pastel colours have been desaturated to fit the mood of the artwork. The result is a surprisingly gothic look, which is complemented by the choice of font used for the album's title.

It's a bold change of visual direction for the group but one that fits well with the title of the album, and it's going down a storm with fans. One person described the cover as “hauntingly beautiful”, while others are noting singer Wonyoung’s resemblance to Tomie Kawakami, the titular antagonist of Junji’s iconic horror manga series – a likeness that Junji himself has commented on previously.

A post shared by IVE 아이브 (@ivestarship) A photo posted by on

Traditionally, K-pop album art leans toward glossy, youthful aesthetics with bright colours, glamourous shots and fantasy concepts. Ito's more mature, experimental visual language evokes a psychological horror that breaks the conventions of the perfect idol image, introducing a deeper ambiguity while elevating the album into the realm of fine art and cultural crossover.

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This shift suggests that as the Kpop fanbase matures, there’s appetite for more layered, sophisticated aesthetics. Groups like BTS, Stray Kids and Red Velvet have also experimented with darker or more avant-garde visuals, but Ito’s involvement pushes thing further, suggesting a confidence to risk breaking with traditional mainstream appeal.

(Image credit: Starship Entertainment)

Jigsaw, a track from the album, will be used as the theme song for the live-action anthology series Strange – Ito Junji's Strange Tales to Keep You Up At Night, which debuts on 3 July. Lucid Dream will be released on 27 May.

For more Kpop art inspiration, don't miss the behind-the-scenes look at how Unreal Engine 5 changed KPop Demon Hunters' animation process.