As if there wasn't enough going on, here's your friendly reminder that Mother's Day (US) is just 5 days away, landing on May 10, 2026.

Don't panic! Leaving things until the last minute is my speciality. And there are actually a ton of last-minute, or almost instantaneous, Mother's Day gifts that you can buy on the fly (sorry).

For example, companies like Tinggly offer both physical and digital vouchers to treat mom to a spontaneous day out or activity, and Amazon Prime subscribers are spoiled with next-day and same-day delivery on various items.

I've been covering Mother's Day for a few years now, and the gift guide selection I've put together below should cater to the crafty queens, iPad addicts, bird watchers, and gamer moms. Shake things up this year and get her something unique.