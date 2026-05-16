Get ready for summer with up to 50% off these travel tech essentials

Warmer weather is approaching, and if you've got a vacay booked for the near future, let me share my travel tech essentials with you. A lot of people don't consider tech to be a top priority when packing for a holiday (since we're all trying to get away from our phones and displays, right?), but in fact, you'll be thanking me that you didn't leave home without these getaway gadgets.

For starters, I think smart glasses are one of the most underrated travel hacks for creatives. They allow you to stream Netflix, watch movies, or play games on a larger blackout screen for premium comfort (great for long flights), or you can use smart glasses with cameras to capture memories hands-free from your own POV.

Are you someone who tends to sweat? Try a portable fan that can keep you cool at all times. Bit of a bookworm? Don't let seawater ruin your favourite pages, and try an e-ink tablet instead. Personally, I would never travel abroad without a power bank and one of my Instax cameras, but that's just me. Take a look at the options below to vacay like a pro.