The best Instax film designs in 2023

You might already be aware that Fujifilm's Instax prints range has an array of fun designs to choose from in all sizes: Mini, Wide, and Square. These are a great way of not only expressing your personal style as a photographer but also for enhancing the overall aesthetic and vibe of your instant print images too.

Some of the best Instant cameras might be seen as nothing more than a novelty purchase or a gimmick for some, but if used correctly, they're a great way of displaying your work elegantly in a smaller format and can make for sentimental holiday keepsakes to document your travels, or even for scrapbooking. Instax sometimes collabs with other brands to create fun film designs, like Hello Kitty.

I own the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 camera, which uses Instax Mini film, and have previously owned Fujifilm smartphone link printers which use wider and square film formats. Below you'll find my picks of the best Instax film designs, at least in my opinion, for photographers to proudly display and share their images.

1. Contact Sheet £8.99 at Amazon Film Type: Instax Mini My number one choice for Instax Mini film is the Contact Sheet design, which features a black border and orange-tinted labels across the top and bottom sides of the print, giving the impression of a just-shot studio contact sheet using old film. I absolutely love the look that this gives my images, and it offers a unique retro vibe with numbered prints from 1-10 too which is handy for keeping track of your prints and great for display.

2. Blue Marble Check Amazon Visit Site Film Type: Instax Mini This Blue Marble Instax film design is fun and classy, with just enough flair to make your photos stand out while keeping things nice and simple at the same time. It reminds me of marble museum walls but with just a tad more vibrancy, and the gold tones blend so nicely with the ashy blue background. This film would be best for complimenting any portraits you capture but might clash with any greenery or landscape shots.

3. Stone Gray £16.30 at Amazon Film Type: Instax Mini The Stone Gray Instax film is truly gorgeous if you don't like basic and bland white borders on your images, and adds a gritty undertone to your subjects. Best for still life, cars, studio portraits, monochrome shots, and even pets, the Stone Gray film can be used to add depth to an otherwise basic image and can look great when displaying your prints on a desk or shelf as well as for scrapbooking with white card.

More Instax Film options

Instax Star-illumination Film

Film Type: Instax Square

Price: $20.62 at Amazon Give your images a cosmic aesthetic with star-illumination film. Subtle enough to not look tacky, this design is a creative level-up that still keeps things looking smart.

Instax Black border Film

Film Type: Instax Mini / Wide / Square

Price: $19.99 at Amazon Black is the new white and this dark border film should be your go-to if not the contact sheet film.

Instax Monochrome Film

Film Type: Instax Mini / Wide / Square

Price: $7.99 at Amazon Keep things on trend with the monochrome film that Wednesday Addams would no doubt approve of.

How do I insert Instax film? It varies slightly depending on which specific Instax camera model or MIni Link smartphone printer you're using, but you need to open up the film and also the back of the camera and simply insert the entire black cartridge into the camera facing down, or so the little yellow tab is facing upright and aligned with the tab on the back of your camera. It's really really easy and takes about 4 seconds. The first image you print after loading the film cartridge will be a blank, as the included black card slides out of the top. Be sure to NEVER open the back of your Instax camera if you have unused film still left in there, as these will then become overexposed to natural light and simply turn out white with no image.

Can I use other brands of instant camera film? The short answer is no. If you're using an Instax camera then you should also be using Instax film. And if you're shooting with a Polaroid then you should be using Polaroid film, as these two brands are not compatible with each other and there aren't any off-brand alternatives to choose from either.