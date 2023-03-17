The best Instax Mini Evo price in March 2023

In the market for a powerful hybrid instant camera? Look no further than the Instax Mini Evo. Instant cameras are a lightweight, unique way of capturing memories in the moment that you can collect as keepsakes forever. The Instax Mini Evo is a fantastic hybrid camera created by photography-giant Fujifilm. From adding a retro filter to increasing your vividness, it features 10 lens and film effects to perfectly capture your creative vision. The Instax Mini Evo is also surprisingly customisable – you can adjust the brightness, turn on flash, alter white balance and even turn on macro mode for detailed close ups.

But the real draw of the Instax Mini Evo is the inbuilt smartphone printer. This clever device can print photos directly from the camera using the compatible app on your phone. Simply save, upload, and print out credit card sized prints that are both high quality and vibrant. Once you have printed a photo, the image is saved to a digital folder so you can easily upload to social media at a later date. Handy!

Priced at $199/£179, the Instax Mini Evo is pretty pricey for an instant polaroid camera compared to other models. But the main body has a beautiful retro feel and the print quality is well worth the higher price tag. The inclusion of plenty of customisable features is also a welcome addition that make this camera a great investment for those that are wanting a more high-end device. Looking for more photography inspiration? Check out guides to the best camera right now as well as the best monitors for photo editing.

The best Instax Mini Evo prices right now

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo camera A quirky camera that is both fun and retro £174 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £174.99 (opens in new tab) at Park Cameras (opens in new tab) £208.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fun and unique product Retro feel Great quality prints App can only share printed images

Capture your memories and create beautiful physical mementos with the Instax Mini Evo. Packed full of customisable features and filters, this camera is a great choice for those looking for a more high-end instant print camera. Simply use your phone to quickly print and manage your photos as well as easily upload them to social media.

Are Fujifilm Instax cameras worth it? The Fujifilm Instax cameras are some of the best instant cameras on the market today. Instant cameras may lack the more advanced features of other cameras, but they're a great option for more casual photographers who want to have some basic customisable features as well as the ability to instantly print their images.

What is a hybrid camera? A hybrid camera means that a device has multiple functions. For cameras, this usually means that it will capture both video and photo. But in the case of the Instax Mini Evo, the phrase hybrid references the fact it is both a camera and a printer.

Related articles: