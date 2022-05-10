The best Polaroid Now deals in May 2022

The best Polaroid Now deals – including Now+ prices – are well worth keeping an eye out for if you want to enjoy some old-school photography fun, with a modern twist. The Polaroid Now, and the slightly updated Polaroid Now+ are two awesome options if you want to utilise the same film as original vintage 1980s cameras (that's why the size and shape of the Polaroid hasn't changed that much in 40 year). But with a new app, USB connectivity, tripod options and other features available, this is very much Polaroid instant photography for 2022.

The standard Polaroid Now deals that you'll find on this page should be considered in relation to the $109/£99 retail price. Additionally, the Polaroid Now+ retails at an $149/£139, so the first thing you need to decide is whether the additional features that you get through the Bluetooth connected app, with the Now+, is worth an extra $50/£50 (if you want our two cents: it is!)

Of course, the Polaroid Now and the Now+ aren't your only options if you're looking for instant cameras. Check out our guide to the best instant cameras for more ideas, or head over to our list of the best cameras for beginners if you want something a little more (but not too much) advanced.

The best Polaroid Now deals

(Image credit: Polaroid)

The Polaroid Now is the 2022 take on the instant camera classic. There's no Bluetooth app, just straightforward point and shoot magic, and we've loved playing with our personal model (iconic white!) The Polaroid Now retails at $100/£99 for the camera plus lens filters, but you will find options to get the starter set that includes three packs of film (two colour, one black and white) that will set you back $194.99/£179.99. Basically, if you find any price under these retail prices, we advise you look into getting it, as the Polaroid Now price has remained fairly high since its August 2021 release date.

The best deal we've seen on the standalone Polaroid Now instant camera was $96 in the US and £90 in the UK. Both were around August last year over at Amazon, which is interesting, as we usually see the best deals on products like the Polaroid Now coming up around Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday (July and November respectively). Unfortunately, we've not got many record lows to report on the starter pack, but when you consider how expensive the film is, getting three 'rolls' with the starter pack factors in a pretty good saving anyway.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

The Polaroid Now+ is an instant camera with a difference. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, and an app that you can use to play with double and manual exposure, plus there's aperture options so you can play with depth of field too. The easy, one-button picture-taking is still here, but as well as the Bluetooth-connecting app, you get a tripod socket and a convenient USB post for quick charges.

This will cost you $50/£50 more than the Polaroid Now, when buying it at retails price, so $149/£149. But of course, that's not why you're here – you want the best Polaroid Now deals out there, and that's what we're going to bring you.

Read more: