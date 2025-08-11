At least 15 Switch games just fell to record-low prices at Walmart

Usually when a company has a sale, they like to make a song and dance about it (or at least tell its customers), so I'm not sure why Walmart is being so hush about its current Nintendo Switch game sale happening right now. Seemingly out of nowhere, Walmart has slashed the prices of fan-favourite Mario franchise titles to their lowest prices ever, easily beating out Black Friday.

For example, games like Mario & Luigi: Brothership are listed for as low as $39, down from the usual firm retail price of $60. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games hold their value extremely well all year round, so when you see price cuts like these, it's best not to question it too much and simply bag yourself a bargain.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership
Save 35%
Mario & Luigi: Brothership: was $59.99 now $39 at Walmart

This relatively new title for the Switch involves setting sail on an island-hopping adventure with Mario and his brother, Luigi, to piece the shattered land of Concordia back together. You'll meet some familiar faces from the mushroom kingdom, as well as make new acquaintances and battle enemies with special Bros. moves.

Price Check: $47.95 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Super Mario Odyssey
Save 35%
Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $39 at Walmart

Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games of all time, but this Mario title has a twist. The plumber's lovable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser. This game is fun for the family, and excellent for train journeys too.

Price Check: $49.39 at Amazon

View Deal
Super Mario RPG
Save 38%
Super Mario RPG: was $59.99 now $36.90 at Walmart

This role-playing Mario title is a full remake of the original 1996 Super Mario RPG available on the SNES. Join Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends on a cinematically enhanced adventure to help a wish-granting star.

This isn't the lowest price we've seen, as previously this game has been spotted for $29.99 at Woot, but it's still an excellent deal.

Price Check: $40.99 at Amazon | $43.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Luigi's Mansion 3
Save 23%
Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59.99 now $46.03 at Walmart

It's nearly October, so why not have a ghoul time with Luigi's Mansion 3, an exclusive to Nintendo Switch. This game is great for solo gamers and siblings who want to play co-op as Luigi and Gooigi (an adorable ghost puppy). Despite its spooky nature, this game is not scary and is perfectly fine for little gamers.

Price Check: $51.94 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Save 18%
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59.99 now $48.99 at Walmart

This is one of the latest Mario franchise games, and involves side-scrolling platform family fun in the Flower Kingdom (plus, you get to play as Mario characters transforming into elephants when you eat fruit). You can also collect Wonder Flowers to incite chaos, such as pipes coming to life. That pretty much sums it up.

Price Check: $49.99 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Yoshi's Crafted World
Save 35%
Yoshi's Crafted World: was $59.99 now $39 at Walmart

Kids will love Yoshi's Crafted World. It's another game I would highly recommend, as not only is it fun for the whole family (and adorable), but the stages can also be played backwards once you complete them for double the activity.

Price Check: $48.99 at Amazon | $51.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Princess Peach Showtime!
Save 18%
Princess Peach Showtime!: was $59.99 now $48.98 at Walmart

I love this game so much because it finally puts our Princess Peach in the spotlight she deserves, as she transforms into different roles with showstopping abilities. From swordfighter to Kung Fu Champion, this is Peach as we've never seen her before.

Price Check: $50.89 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Nintendo Super Mario Maker 2
Save 35%
Nintendo Super Mario Maker 2: was $59.99 now $39 at Walmart

The power is in your hands with this game, as you get to create your own Super Mario courses to run through with a friend, using a wide range of parts, tools, and custom options. This means you get to play nearly a limitless number of side-scrolling Super Mario courses anytime, anywhere.

Price Check: $52.44 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Save 35%
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: was $59.99 now $39 at Walmart

I'm yet to play this title myself, but from experience with Paper Mario games on my older Nintendo 3DS, I know that it involves a lot of reading subtitles with no sound or dubbed audio. So keep this in mind if you're shopping for a younger gamer at a lower reading level, as they'll quickly get bored or lose interest.

Price Check: $49.99 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Mario Tennis Aces
Save 33%
Mario Tennis Aces: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart

Ever played tennis on the original Nintendo Wii console? (I know, I'm old). If you're familiar with Switch Sports, then you'll get the gist of this game pretty quickly. Play tennis using motion controls as fan-favourite characters from the Super Mario series.

Price Check: $51.50 at Amazon

View Deal
Mario Golf: Super Rush
Save 33%
Mario Golf: Super Rush: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart

If you like multiplayer Mario titles and a bit of classic Wii Sports, then I've got another winner for you. This golf game with a twist lets you play with up to 3 other people online, or couch co-op, in a race to get your ball in the goal before anyone else. This game is pretty fun with motion controls, too.

Price Check: $59.30 at Amazon | $44.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

