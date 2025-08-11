Usually when a company has a sale, they like to make a song and dance about it (or at least tell its customers), so I'm not sure why Walmart is being so hush about its current Nintendo Switch game sale happening right now. Seemingly out of nowhere, Walmart has slashed the prices of fan-favourite Mario franchise titles to their lowest prices ever, easily beating out Black Friday.

For example, games like Mario & Luigi: Brothership are listed for as low as $39, down from the usual firm retail price of $60. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games hold their value extremely well all year round, so when you see price cuts like these, it's best not to question it too much and simply bag yourself a bargain.

If you own the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console, you can still opt for original Nintendo Switch game cartridges like those below, which are fully compatible with the new console. If you haven't already, take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to level up your gaming setup (I highly recommend the Piranha Plant camera). I've gathered my top picks for you below.