At least 15 Switch games just fell to record-low prices at Walmart
Why is nobody talking about this? Go! Go! Go!
Usually when a company has a sale, they like to make a song and dance about it (or at least tell its customers), so I'm not sure why Walmart is being so hush about its current Nintendo Switch game sale happening right now. Seemingly out of nowhere, Walmart has slashed the prices of fan-favourite Mario franchise titles to their lowest prices ever, easily beating out Black Friday.
For example, games like Mario & Luigi: Brothership are listed for as low as $39, down from the usual firm retail price of $60. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games hold their value extremely well all year round, so when you see price cuts like these, it's best not to question it too much and simply bag yourself a bargain.
If you own the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console, you can still opt for original Nintendo Switch game cartridges like those below, which are fully compatible with the new console. If you haven't already, take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to level up your gaming setup (I highly recommend the Piranha Plant camera). I've gathered my top picks for you below.
This relatively new title for the Switch involves setting sail on an island-hopping adventure with Mario and his brother, Luigi, to piece the shattered land of Concordia back together. You'll meet some familiar faces from the mushroom kingdom, as well as make new acquaintances and battle enemies with special Bros. moves.
Price Check: $47.95 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy
Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games of all time, but this Mario title has a twist. The plumber's lovable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser. This game is fun for the family, and excellent for train journeys too.
Price Check: $49.39 at Amazon
This role-playing Mario title is a full remake of the original 1996 Super Mario RPG available on the SNES. Join Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends on a cinematically enhanced adventure to help a wish-granting star.
This isn't the lowest price we've seen, as previously this game has been spotted for $29.99 at Woot, but it's still an excellent deal.
Price Check: $40.99 at Amazon | $43.99 at Best Buy
It's nearly October, so why not have a ghoul time with Luigi's Mansion 3, an exclusive to Nintendo Switch. This game is great for solo gamers and siblings who want to play co-op as Luigi and Gooigi (an adorable ghost puppy). Despite its spooky nature, this game is not scary and is perfectly fine for little gamers.
Price Check: $51.94 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy
This is one of the latest Mario franchise games, and involves side-scrolling platform family fun in the Flower Kingdom (plus, you get to play as Mario characters transforming into elephants when you eat fruit). You can also collect Wonder Flowers to incite chaos, such as pipes coming to life. That pretty much sums it up.
Price Check: $49.99 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy
Kids will love Yoshi's Crafted World. It's another game I would highly recommend, as not only is it fun for the whole family (and adorable), but the stages can also be played backwards once you complete them for double the activity.
Price Check: $48.99 at Amazon | $51.99 at Best Buy
I love this game so much because it finally puts our Princess Peach in the spotlight she deserves, as she transforms into different roles with showstopping abilities. From swordfighter to Kung Fu Champion, this is Peach as we've never seen her before.
Price Check: $50.89 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy
The power is in your hands with this game, as you get to create your own Super Mario courses to run through with a friend, using a wide range of parts, tools, and custom options. This means you get to play nearly a limitless number of side-scrolling Super Mario courses anytime, anywhere.
Price Check: $52.44 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy
I'm yet to play this title myself, but from experience with Paper Mario games on my older Nintendo 3DS, I know that it involves a lot of reading subtitles with no sound or dubbed audio. So keep this in mind if you're shopping for a younger gamer at a lower reading level, as they'll quickly get bored or lose interest.
Price Check: $49.99 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy
Ever played tennis on the original Nintendo Wii console? (I know, I'm old). If you're familiar with Switch Sports, then you'll get the gist of this game pretty quickly. Play tennis using motion controls as fan-favourite characters from the Super Mario series.
Price Check: $51.50 at Amazon
If you like multiplayer Mario titles and a bit of classic Wii Sports, then I've got another winner for you. This golf game with a twist lets you play with up to 3 other people online, or couch co-op, in a race to get your ball in the goal before anyone else. This game is pretty fun with motion controls, too.
Price Check: $59.30 at Amazon | $44.99 at Best Buy
