Nintendo Switch games have been given a very generous price cut ahead of Prime Day, with loads of top titles on offer with up to 50% off already. Prime Day is always a brilliant time to stock up on Switch games and accessories (while hunting for those elusive console deals) and this year is shaping up to be another success.

Some of my favourite games are included in this early round of discounts, including Sonic X Shadow Generations reduced by 33% from $49.99 to $33, and Hogwarts Legacy, which is down $20 from $69 to $49.

There are a bunch of Mario titles, too, including Super Mario RPG and Mario Odyssey, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well.

If you want more Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals, head to our dedicated hub – or see our Nintendo Switch 2 review if you're planning an upgrade.

Save 34% Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49.99 now $33 at Amazon Multiple Sonic iterations team up to battle Dr Eggman in this super-special Sonic game where you can also play as Shadow. You can also enjoy a collection of iconic Sonic levels, to delve deep into the past. This is a brilliant price, one of the lowest I've seen on this game that's fun for all the family.

Save 25% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59.99 now $45 at Woot! We rarely see discounts on Super Smash Bros, and this is a pretty good one! Regarded as one of the best Switch games of all time, you get to play as a roster of Nintendo characters battling it out, and there are a ton of ways to play too – online, solo, co-op, and you can even use GameCube controllers too, as an ode to the original version of the game.

Save 20% Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games of all time, but this Mario title has a twist. The plumber's lovable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser.

Not quite right? See the deals we've found below: