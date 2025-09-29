Surprise Nintendo Switch game price crash – get up to 50% off Mario, Sonic, Zelda and more

Prime Day comes early at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch games have been given a very generous price cut ahead of Prime Day, with loads of top titles on offer with up to 50% off already. Prime Day is always a brilliant time to stock up on Switch games and accessories (while hunting for those elusive console deals) and this year is shaping up to be another success.

Some of my favourite games are included in this early round of discounts, including Sonic X Shadow Generations reduced by 33% from $49.99 to $33, and Hogwarts Legacy, which is down $20 from $69 to $49.

Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49.99 now $33 at Amazon

Multiple Sonic iterations team up to battle Dr Eggman in this super-special Sonic game where you can also play as Shadow. You can also enjoy a collection of iconic Sonic levels, to delve deep into the past.

This is a brilliant price, one of the lowest I've seen on this game that's fun for all the family.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59.99 now $45 at Woot!

We rarely see discounts on Super Smash Bros, and this is a pretty good one! Regarded as one of the best Switch games of all time, you get to play as a roster of Nintendo characters battling it out, and there are a ton of ways to play too – online, solo, co-op, and you can even use GameCube controllers too, as an ode to the original version of the game.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games of all time, but this Mario title has a twist. The plumber's lovable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $59 at Best Buy

Save $25: This game usually retails for around $69.99, and during Black Friday we only saw it fall to as low as $53 so this is a pretty good deal.

The latest instalment in the Legend of Zelda series, Tears of the Kingdom will have you embarking on an epic quest as the loveable warrior Link to save the kingdom of Hyrule and defeat the evil Ganondorf.

Price Check: $69.99 at Best Buy | $69.99 at Target

Not quite right? See the deals we've found below:

