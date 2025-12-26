Why do any of us bother making a Christmas list if nobody buys you what you want, right? If you didn't get something you longed for this year, then don't worry, as I've put together this collection of tech for after-Christmas fun. The best part about having adult money is that you can spend it on yourself (and nobody can stop you).

In all seriousness – without sounding like an ungrateful mixture of Dudley Dursley and Veruca Salt – creatives and tech enthusiasts can be some of the hardest to shop for when it comes to presents, so don't be disheartened if a few things got missed off your list. (For future reference, take a look at some of our top buying guides to help you shop for creatives in specific fields.)

If I were ever to ask my family for 3D printing supplies or a specific camera lens, they'd struggle, and I know this. So now I settle for socks, and that's perfectly fine by me. Below, I've included some things that I'd personally love to buy for myself, as well as some extras that I think creatives will love.

US deals