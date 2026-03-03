Leading type foundry Monotype has launched a new AI-powered natural language search tool, making creativity and discovery more intuitive than ever. As AI technology inevitably permeates the creative sphere, Monotype has leveraged its power to make its platform more accessible and streamlined for creatives.

While many remain sceptical about the technology, there are undoubtedly ways to use AI properly without losing sight of human creativity. Monotype's new evolution proves that AI can reshape the stuffy jargon that has dominated the design sphere and reshape the industry for the better.

(Image credit: Monotype)

Coming to MyFonts and Monotype Font, the new AI search tool omits the need for limited filters and tags, turning endless font perusing into a curated and conversational experience. By describing moods, brand traits, styles, or creative use cases, casual language is transformed into prompts that can be used to filter options into context-aware recommendations.

"Finding the right font shouldn't feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. AI Search changes the creative workflow for the better," says Mike Matteo, chief typography officer at Monotype. "In traditional font search, designers are forced to adapt their creative vision to limited search filters, directories, and taxonomies. With AI Search, we've built a more intelligent system that understands how creatives think and – in moods, emotions, and intent. It's a faster, more human way to move from conceptual idea to typographic expression and creative execution."

