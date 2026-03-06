Cinema 4D is coming to iPad – and it's bringing an AI 3D generator with it

After AI image and video generators, 3D model generators appear to be the next battleground for creative software. A day after the launch of Autodesk's Wonder 3D with text-to-3D and image-to-3D tools, major rival Maxon has announced that it's adding 3D model generation to Cinema 4D, one of our picks at the best 3D modelling software and the best animation software.

In Maxon's case, it's not developing its own generative AI model. Instead it's entered into a deal with the Chinese tech giant Tencent. It will integrate Tencent’s HY 3D AI engine into Cinema 4D. And it will launch on a new Cinema 4D for iPad app slated for release in late 2026 before coming to the existing desktop application.

The launch of Cinema 4D for iPad would have been news, potentially making Apple's tablet a genuine option for full 3D workflows following on from the launch of Zbrush for iPad back in 2024. But as well as the new platform support, the app will also introduce AI 3D model generation directly into Cinema 4D.

Unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Maxon's collaboration with Tencent will allow artists to generate base 3D and UV models from text prompts or image references. Users will then be able to sculpt, refine, animate and render the images and generally bring them up to production quality using Cinema 4D’s existing tools.

The assets will thus be compatible with Maxon’s broader ecosystem, including ZBrush, Redshift and Red Giant.

According to Maxon's CEO, Dave McGavran, the partnership "is about giving creators additional tools to move faster when they choose to, especially in early-stage ideation and prototyping. The artist remains in complete control of the final result. AI can assist with iteration and experimentation, but authorship and creative direction stay firmly in the hands of the creative.”

While software developers clearly believe there's a demand for AI 3D model generation, the move is likely to spark the ire of some traditional users of the software. Maxon already sparked controversy earlier in the year when it revealed Maxon Digital Twin.

The company stresses that the HY 3D AI model integration in Cinema 4D will be optional. It will be made available as a "selectable workflow enhancement". It says that the purpose of this integration is "not to replace skilled 3D modelling artists" but to accelerate early stages of ideation and prototyping. Generated models typically require refinement, creative direction and artistic decision-making, it points out.

It's also keen to stress that customer content is not used to train any AI systems. The HY 3D engine was trained on Tencent’s library of games.

The cost of Cinema 4D will remain the same, but Maxon says that AI enabled tools "may have its own pricing". That sounds like we're likely to see the introduction of a credits system like those used by Adobe and now Autodesk.

You can learn more about the integration on the Maxon website.