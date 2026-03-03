CorelDRAW Web is the new browser-based version of CoreDRAW - same tools, same app, but online and free to subscribers.

CorelDRAW has rolled out a new wave of AI tools in its latest update, bringing popular, leading-edge, but controversial models, including Stable Diffusion 3.5, Flux Schnell, and Nano Banana directly into the legacy vector-drawing app.

On the surface, it’s exactly what you’d expect in 2026. Every major creative platform is racing to bolt on generative AI features, and Corel isn’t about to sit that one out, even if many feel perhaps it should, given the controversies around genAI. You can now generate images from prompts, create variations, and experiment without leaving the software. I’ve tried it, and it’s as convenient as expected, but if I’m honest, it doesn’t yet feel essential to what CorelDRAW is; it feels a little like a need to keep up without really needing to be here.

The reason is simple: these tools aren’t truly vector-native. The images generated via Stable Diffusion or Nano Banana are raster-based, which means if you’re working in a precision vector workflow, you still need to convert them. That extra step slightly breaks the speed AI is being sold for. CorelDRAW has always been about clean lines, scalable artwork, and tight control, and right now the AI feels like it’s sitting alongside that well-won legacy rather than fully embedded within it. CorelDRAW features one of the best vector conversion tools, enabling you to turn images, AI or not, into vector art, but it’s an added step in the AI workflow that many could get fed up with.

Where things get more interesting, however, is in how you present your work using AI. This is where something like Nano Banana earns its keep. Instead of generating final artwork from scratch, it’s brilliant at reframing what you’ve already made. Take a wine label design – with the correct prompts, the AI will drop it onto a bottle, place it in a sun-dappled vineyard scene, and suddenly you have a polished, persuasive visual you can show a client. It’s not replacing design craft; it’s enhancing the pitch and saving time. For freelancers and studios juggling approvals, that could genuinely save time.

CorelDRAW's AI tool integration is essentially a dock for established models, useful for generating styles, references and final product renders. (Image credit: Corel)

The finder details

There is some nuance to the AI docker being added to CorelDRAW and PHOTO-PAINT (see below), as it also offers some additional tools for you to make use of in AI generations, such as aspect ratio selection, the option to create multiple variations, optional styles and colour palettes to assign, and the use of reference image strength controls.

The upshot is that Corel is giving designers more control over how outputs are shaped, in an attempt to move past the AI slot-machine accusations. In my demo, it did seem like there was a degree of control over the output, particularly in generating client-facing material from existing art. As Prakash Channagiri, Senior Director of Product Management for CorelDRAW, says, the idea is to help designers stay "fully in control of every creative decision".

In the same demo, the Corel rep was keen to stress that any art or images users upload to the AI won't be used to train the model, but how much you trust these LLMs remains in doubt.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The AI tools can be used to remix your own art to create variations or style changes. (Image credit: Corel)

Keeping up with the Adobes

Over in Corel PHOTO-PAINT, the AI additions feel more directly competitive. Background removal, one-click cutouts and image clean-ups are now built in, and they’re starting to narrow the gap with Adobe Photoshop. For a couple of years, whether users like it or not, Photoshop has had the edge in quick-fire photo manipulation powered by AI. Corel is clearly chipping away at that advantage, and the difference between the two is slimmer than it used to be.

The bigger differentiator, though, isn’t a feature at all, but it remains the business model. CorelDRAW can still be purchased outright for $549, so there’s no mandatory annual subscription. Yes, there’s a subscription option at $269/year, and it includes the full browser-based version called CorelDRAW Web, which features the same desktop tools, AI included, but online for speed and ease (this is not the stripped-back CorelDRAW Go, which is a separate app, with a $9.99/month fee). But crucially, you don’t have to subscribe. That still feels significant, especially for designers who are tired of the subscription treadmill.

Corel PHOTO-PAINT features new AI tools, including one-click background removal, AI-assisted subject selection, clip masking, and more. (Image credit: Corel)

There is a catch, though. A one-time purchase includes 2,000 AI credits, and when they’re gone, they’re gone (though you can generate up to 100 images for free). Subscribers get 2,000 credits every month. So if you’re leaning heavily on generative tools, the maths may still push you toward a sub, and a cynic could argue Corel has found a neat use of the AI model to encourage more subscriptions because it works out as better long-term value. But the simple fact that there’s a choice stands out in a market where choice has largely disappeared.

Having seen Corel’s AI tools ahead of launch, the addition is solid, but it doesn’t reinvent the software overnight. It's interesting that Corel isn’t training its own foundation model here but instead integrating established systems like Stable Diffusion 3.5 and Flux Schnell into legacy software, which feels safer and more stable.

But as a method for easily creating client-pleasing mock-ups or creating draft images for inspiration, the AI models add value. Combined with a pricing model that gives designers an alternative to the subscription-only norm, this update is more interesting than it first appears, but it still leaves me feeling Corel is adding AI because it needs to stay in touch rather than because vector artists need it.

For more, read our lists of the best graphic design software and the best digital art software. Need to upgrade? Read our recommended laptops for drawing.