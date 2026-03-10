Master your fan art with issue 264 of ImagineFX

In this month's ImagineFX we look at fan art. Our experts help you improve your own with realworld advice, plus explore how creating fan art can open doors, broaden your audience and be used to boost your career.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

Inside the latest ImagineFX

We talked to a group of artists who share their insights into finding your niche when creating fan art, find the right audience and create lasting connections. (Image credit: Future)

Five expert fan art creators share their tips to help you improve your own work and develop techniques to put your own spin on existing characters. (Image credit: Future)

We look at the challenges and possibilities that fan art offers up, helping you to understand the bigger picture. (Image credit: Future)

Shinn Uchida opens the doors to her studio, where digital meets analogue and she has created a space for epic scaled creation. (Image credit: Future)

Sketchbooks are always fascinating and Joseph Gronow's is no different, filled with colour and quirky takes and fun ideas. (Image credit: Future)

3D artist Oscar Juarez shares his process for modelling collectible toys, ready for 3D printing. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!