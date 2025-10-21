Power up your manga with issue 259 of ImagineFX

Power up your manga with the latest issue of ImagineFX

In this month's ImagineFX we are focusing on the ever popular genre of manga, showing you how to up your game and paint stunning manga art, with top advice, workshops and more.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

Get yours now!

To bag your copy head over to Magazines Direct, where you can pick up a single issue, save some money on a subscription, and fill in the blanks in your collection with the latest back issues.

And don't forget, if you buy a print subscription you get access to over 150 issues of our digital back catalogue too!

Inside the latest ImagineFX

We talk to Doug Chiang to get the Star Wars concept artist and designer's thoughts on how to achieve your dream. (Image credit: Future)

Has the increasingly popular genre of manga been transformed by its own success? We find out. (Image credit: Future)

Explore the cybernetic undead experiments, animal studies and more, found in the pages of Rasti's sketchbook. (Image credit: Future)

Use 3D to quickly build video game concepts using Blender. (Image credit: Future)

Tony Valente shares his top tips for delivering engaging narratives with your art. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!