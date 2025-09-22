Sharpen your anatomy with issue 258 of ImagineFX

News
By published

We share 20 pro techniques to master the human form in your art

ImagineFX 258
Nail your next anatomy piece with the latest issue of ImagineFX (Image credit: Future)

In this month's ImagineFX we are focusing on the human form and how best to draw it. We have 20 pro techniques for this tricky to master aspect of art.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

Get yours now!

To bag your copy head over to Magazines Direct, where you can pick up a single issue, save some money on a subscription, and fill in the blanks in your collection with the latest back issues.

And don't forget, if you buy a print subscription you get access to over 150 issues of our digital back catalogue too!

Inside the latest ImagineFX

Spread from ImagineFX 258

We talk to the interior-architect turned Magic: The Gathering artist (Image credit: Future)

Spread from ImagineFX 258

Discover why talent alone isn't enough to work as a film concept artist. (Image credit: Future)

Spread from ImagineFX 258

Max Dunbar shares his process for drawing a fantasy character. (Image credit: Future)

Spread from ImagineFX 258

Sculpt your anatomy using light and shade. (Image credit: Future)

Spread from ImagineFX 258

Get a handle on anatomy fundamentals. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1