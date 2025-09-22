Sharpen your anatomy with issue 258 of ImagineFX

Nail your next anatomy piece with the latest issue of ImagineFX

In this month's ImagineFX we are focusing on the human form and how best to draw it. We have 20 pro techniques for this tricky to master aspect of art.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

Get yours now!

To bag your copy head over to Magazines Direct, where you can pick up a single issue, save some money on a subscription, and fill in the blanks in your collection with the latest back issues.

And don't forget, if you buy a print subscription you get access to over 150 issues of our digital back catalogue too!

Inside the latest ImagineFX

We talk to the interior-architect turned Magic: The Gathering artist (Image credit: Future)

Discover why talent alone isn't enough to work as a film concept artist. (Image credit: Future)

Max Dunbar shares his process for drawing a fantasy character. (Image credit: Future)

Sculpt your anatomy using light and shade. (Image credit: Future)

Get a handle on anatomy fundamentals. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!