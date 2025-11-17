Power up your manga with issue 260 of ImagineFX

Paint compelling stories, with unmissable advice from comic artist Tony Valente.

ImagineFX issue 260
Paint cutting edge concept art with the latest issue of ImagineFX

In this month's ImagineFX we are focusing on concept art and how you can up your game, with advice from experienced illustrators, plus much more.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

Inside the latest ImagineFX

A spread from ImagineFX issue 260

Make your concepts pop with perfect colours. Sora Kim offers detailed advice to help your next piece jump from the page.

A spread from ImagineFX issue 260

With so many studios laying off creative staff, we thought it was time to explore what's going on and to see how people are dealing with the current jobs climate.

A spread from ImagineFX issue 260

Get a healthy dose of inspiration for your concept art projects by checking out the winners of the latest Concept Art Aawards.

A spread from ImagineFX issue 260

Director and designer Maciej Kuciara talks about his creative discipline and how he develops his craft.

A spread from ImagineFX issue 260

We pay tribute to movie poster rock star Drew Struzan, with words from the global art community. Our best wishes to his friends and family.

We hope you enjoy the issue!

Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

