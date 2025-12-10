Get your hands on the best last-minute gift for the artist in your life

We’ve all been there. The struggle to find the perfect stocking filler, or special gift for a friend or family member (or just a treat for yourself), to show we understand their passions.

Well, we have the perfect solution for you: a fantastic deal on their favourite magazine for digital artists.You can grab three issues of ImagineFX for just £3 this holiday season and have them delivered directly to their door!

ImagineFX is chock-full of everything the artist or art lover could want, including inspirational galleries of the very best new art.

Meanwhile, tours of artists’ studios give glimpses of their references and toy collections, art hung on their walls and the tools they use for their work.

Then there are our features on the art and visuals of some of the biggest names in entertainment, exploring the creative process they use to bring alive the worlds of your favourite comics, games and movies.

We help people improve their own art too, with in-depth workshops from experienced pro artists, who share their tips and advice on everything from techniques to composition, colour theory to storytelling.

With the industry continually evolving we now have a 3D section, where we showcase how artists are embracing new tools, with galleries, workshop and training articles, and interviews with pro artists.

There’s never been a better time to dive into digital art and get the best practical inspiration at a fantastic price! Head over to magazinesdirect.com to take advantage of this festive treat.

