It can be tricky to know what to gift the budding artist in your life. What materials do they already have and what would they like to experiment with?

An art set is a great gift because it covers lots of bases all at once, artists can play around with colouring pencils, markers, paints and more, and usually these sets come in a handy carry case or box as well, for easy storage.

My standout art set is this 64 piece set from trusted brand Faber-Castell. Faber-Castell is a great brand that makes quality materials so you know you're getting high quality stuff here, and it comes in a gorgeous wooden case.

Elsewhere though, there are plenty of other offers available on art sets ahead of next week's shopping event, Black Friday. If you want more than just art sets, see my Black Friday art supplies gift guide.