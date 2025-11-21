These are the 8 art sets I'd gift this Christmas
And they're all on sale ahead of Black Friday.
It can be tricky to know what to gift the budding artist in your life. What materials do they already have and what would they like to experiment with?
An art set is a great gift because it covers lots of bases all at once, artists can play around with colouring pencils, markers, paints and more, and usually these sets come in a handy carry case or box as well, for easy storage.
My standout art set is this 64 piece set from trusted brand Faber-Castell. Faber-Castell is a great brand that makes quality materials so you know you're getting high quality stuff here, and it comes in a gorgeous wooden case.
Elsewhere though, there are plenty of other offers available on art sets ahead of next week's shopping event, Black Friday. If you want more than just art sets, see my Black Friday art supplies gift guide.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.