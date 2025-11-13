I've tried out various marker pens over the years at Creative Bloq, but I had never tried acrylic markers before until I got this Ohuhu Nahuku set.

Ohuhu make some of the best markers I've experimented with so I was excited to give these a go. The brilliant thing about acrylics is that they work on a variety of surfaces including paper, glass and wood.

I started by unboxing the packet and testing these on paper.

I then drew some squiggles to test out all the different colours available. There are three blacks and three whites included in the 48 marker pack I got as well as an array of other colours. There's not as many as some of the marker sets I've tested, like the Ohuhu Honolulu pack, but there's a decent selection.

Image 1 of 2 There's an array of colours on offer here (Image credit: Future) Three blacks and three whites are included (Image credit: Future)

These work beautifully on paper, although I must say that they are not as good for colouring in on standard paper as some other markers I've tried. That's because they almost go on too smoothly and it can be hard to stay inside the lines as the tips are quite large – very fine liners these are not.

But where they really shine is on other materials. I tried these on glass first of all and they worked an absolute treat.

Ignore my wobbly lines (Image credit: Future)

I then tried these on a variety of items in my recycling bin, just to test how the pens performed on a variety of surfaces. The results are not really pretty enough to share (I was using rubbish after all) but I can report that these pens work beautifully on cardboard, plastic and tin cans.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to make your designs more permanent on something like plastic or tin then you could use a clear acrylic top coat to seal them once you're finished. I found that they smudged at first on plastic but were absolutely fine once dry, so it may just be that patience is required rather than sealant.

Overall I am very happy with my acrylic markers and I've already recruited my craft group to help me use them to make some Christmas decorations (and they're all very jealous of my new markers). We are thinking of making festive tea light holders or maybe wooden baubles for the tree.

I'll keep you posted if we make anything worth sharing!

You can buy the Ohuhu Nahuku acrylic markers below. They come in packs of 24 or 48. I recommend getting 48 if you can afford it as you get more of a range. They also come in a nice carry case that's easy to transport from craft group to home.