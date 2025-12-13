6 top gifts for the creative in your life
Begin your New Year's resolution early with these crafty kits and tools.
We're just weeks away from the big C word, and if you're looking for a gift for creative and artsy folk, then look no further, as I've put together this gift guide for artisans (or I guess you could say crafters, but artisans sounds better, doesn't it?).
I've recently gotten into digital crafting myself, with a selection of 3D printers, Cricut machines, and some of the best laser cutters and engravers in my arsenal. But these craft machines can be seriously expensive, so I've tried to find some more stocking-friendly alternatives for the artisan in your life. Take a look at our guide to deceptively cheap creative Christmas gifts if you're looking for more inspiration.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.