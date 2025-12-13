6 top gifts for the creative in your life

We're just weeks away from the big C word, and if you're looking for a gift for creative and artsy folk, then look no further, as I've put together this gift guide for artisans (or I guess you could say crafters, but artisans sounds better, doesn't it?).

I've recently gotten into digital crafting myself, with a selection of 3D printers, Cricut machines, and some of the best laser cutters and engravers in my arsenal. But these craft machines can be seriously expensive, so I've tried to find some more stocking-friendly alternatives for the artisan in your life. Take a look at our guide to deceptively cheap creative Christmas gifts if you're looking for more inspiration.