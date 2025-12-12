It's nearly Christmas, and if you're a parent hoping to get a bit more involved with the kiddos, then let us introduce you to the Nex Playground. This gaming console is on sale for $199 right now (its lowest ever price) over at Amazon, and might remind you of the Nintendo Wii – but it's actually a controller-free console with 40+ games and apps preinstalled for family fun.

For holiday shoppers, the Nex Playground is a gift that encourages movement, activity, and family interaction. It's a fun way to turn indoor play into a healthy and engaging experience for your young ones and families.

Plus, new games will be added to the console monthly if you subscribe to the Play Pass package, and there's a very time-limited deal on the Console + Travel case + Play Pass bundle right now, which is down to $290.37 at Amazon for the next 15 hours only. See below for details.