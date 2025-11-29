These Super Mario Lego sets are the coolest gift ever – from just $15

Super Mario Lego is the coolest gift for a Nintendo fan, and I've found some brilliant options for both adults and kids – and at all price points. Though there are sets reduced for Black Friday, I've also included some classics that aren't reduced, but they are too good to miss.

So whether you want a pixelated Super Mario Yoshi, an interactive Luigi playground or a giant Bowser, there's an option here for you! If you love the idea of giving a retro game themed present, see my gifts for retro gamers guide. And of course, our Nintendo Switch Black Friday live blog.