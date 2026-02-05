Can't wait for the KPop Demon Hunters LEGO sets? Here's some merch you can buy right now

Everyone seems to love KPop Demon Hunters (myself included), so it's no surprise that Lego decided to announce a collaboration with Netflix's most-watched movie ever. The upcoming sets will be launching this summer, starting with Derpy the Tiger, a fan favourite, and a little plant pot to match of course.

I'm excited, but not sure I'm willing to wait months for the sets to drop – and I imagine they'll be pricey too if the latest Lego X Pokemon collab is any comparison. I hope the sets are detailed enough to entice adult collectors as well as being fun for kids.

Toy companies worldwide are scrambling to keep up with demand for this smash hit, so while we wait for the bigger-name releases to drop, I've been demon hunting for the next best merch available right now on Amazon. Happy Honmoon!