Can't wait for the KPop Demon Hunters LEGO sets? Here's some merch you can buy right now

(Image credit: Future / Amazon / Netflix)
Everyone seems to love KPop Demon Hunters (myself included), so it's no surprise that Lego decided to announce a collaboration with Netflix's most-watched movie ever. The upcoming sets will be launching this summer, starting with Derpy the Tiger, a fan favourite, and a little plant pot to match of course.

I'm excited, but not sure I'm willing to wait months for the sets to drop – and I imagine they'll be pricey too if the latest Lego X Pokemon collab is any comparison. I hope the sets are detailed enough to entice adult collectors as well as being fun for kids.

