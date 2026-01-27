Prices tumble on Super Mario Galaxy and Nintendo Switch OLED
Celebrate the new film trailer by playing the game.
The new Super Mario Galaxy trailer has hit the internet, and fans have gone wild spotting all the Easter eggs. But if you haven't yet played the game, fear not because BestBuy has got a rare deal on the double game Switch edition that includes Galaxy 1 and 2 – it's reduced from $70 to $59.95.
While there aren't any deals on the Switch 2, I've also found an unusual discount on the OLED model over at Walmart – it's down to $339, which saves you about $40. If you're set on a Switch 2, you can see a link to buy that below – and be sure to see our Switch 2 review.
Below I've also included some other Super Mario Switch game deals in case you'd like to stock up.
