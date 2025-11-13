The official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is here, and my first impressions are 99% positive, despite a sense of unexpected deep sadness I feel for Bowser. Sympathising with Mario's archenemy wasn't on my bingo card, but the first 1:20 of the trailer reveals that Bowser might actually be one of us (a creative trying his hardest).

Despite his villainous character design, it's quite difficult to watch Bowser so excited, nervous, and proud to show off his painting devoted to Princess Peach, all while seeking validation from the Bros and getting absolutely crushed. Now, I don't care what anyone else says – his paintings WERE a masterpiece. Mario calling Bowser's painting 'trash' caused me to audibly gasp the first time I watched the trailer.

Luigi continues to be the unproblmatic king that we all love him for, and offers a crumb of support in praising Bowser's colour palette. Whereas Mario was a straight-up d*ck. When did he become such a scathing art critic?

I get it, Mario's feelings for Peach have been a recurring theme in the franchise (despite Nintendo trying to pitch that they're just "good friends") and would play a part in his response to Bowser's painting. I say justice for Bowser. #JusticeforBowser #MeanieMario

Watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer here

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In the last film (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), we saw Bowser shrunken by a Mini Mushroom and imprisoned in a cage. It seems this cage has evolved into a magnificent castle where Bowser has been 'working through his demons' and using art as a creative outlet to do so.

I've never really been a fan of Bowser, though I do love Jack Black's portrayal of him. But it's undeniable that we're getting to see a lot more of his personality in the movies as opposed to the Super Mario franchise. I feel like I need to start showing Bowser some love and picking him as my character more often in Mario Kart World.

It's also interesting that *spoiler warning* the snippet we see of Bowser Jr. in the trailer shows off his Magic Paintbrush weapon (first introduced in Super Mario Sunshine). Could this have anything to do with Bowser's sudden interest in art? He's always been creatively inclined, however, with his musical rendition of Peaches in the last movie.

I'm really excited to see what's in store for Bowser in this sequel, and it's great that we're getting lesser-known female characters brought to the screen with each new movie too (see the trailer to find out who). If you haven't already, take a look at my guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 prices, as well as the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released on April 3, 2026.