The worlds of optical illusions and art often aren't too distant, and some of the best mind-boggling illusions are a perfect blend of the two. Recently making the rounds on Reddit, this captivating Super Mario optical illusion is not only totally hypnotic but also a great demonstration of a classic animation technique.

While there are countless animation styles to choose from, the barrier grid format is one of the oldest techniques for creating moving pictures, dating all the way back to the late 1890s. While it looks deceptively complex, this age-old animation style has been a favourite for decades, and this new viral sensation demonstrates exactly why.

The illusion features a blurred image of what looks like classic 1985 Mario in all his 8-bit glory. Through the power of the barrier grid technique, the slowly ascending layers make the image clear as he begins to run on the spot seamlessly. The illusion works thanks to each line in the grid working to hide a frame of animation. When paired together, they blend to make a seamless flow that creates an illusion of motion.

"Truly a superior animation technique," one Redditor praised. "We're essentially watching a digital flip book", another wrote, while another added, "They must have originally thought that the guy who came up with this method was a f**king genius."

For more illusions, take a look at this fascinating Super Mario optical illusion that gives a surprising new perspective or check out our Super Mario quiz to see if you're a true Super Star.