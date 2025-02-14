Fascinating Super Mario optical illusion gives a surprising new perspective

Sorry, which way is he moving?

Super Mario shocked gif
(Image credit: Nintendo)

For those that love optical illusions – and a good explanation for the mind-bending properties of them – finding one you haven't seen before is a real treat. And that's just happened with this (I admit, fairly old) Super Mario optical illusion that perfectly encapsulates relative motion – and gives a new perspective on the techniques used in game design.

Created by a psychologist who has a host of optical illusion and computer science-related content on his YouTube, this illusion sits at the sweet spot between his two interests. In the video, Mario appears to be jumping up and down, with the Koopa shell moving side to side. But when the background stops moving, you see that they're actually moving round in circles. Relative motion is behind many of our favourite optical illusions, and this is a great example. See it below and read on for more explanations

